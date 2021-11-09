GloboNews anchor thrills when revealing cancer diagnosis live – National

“In this process, on the way to a cure, in the coming months I will appear like this (referring to the scarf on my head), said GloboNews presenter Lilian Ribeiro (Photo: Twitter/Reproduction) This Monday night (11/08), GloboNews presenter, Lilian Ribeiro, surprised viewers of the program “Em Pauta”. Lilian was diagnosed with breast cancer: %u201CN In this process on the way to a cure, I will look at #GloboNews with a handkerchief. But I so much wish that this scarf was your memory, less of the illness I’m facing, and much more of the fact that I’m taking care of myself%u201D. pic.twitter.com/ZlD60bjXlR %u2014 GloboNews (@GloboNews) November 8, 2021

She revealed, live, why she was wearing a blue scarf on her head: the journalist was diagnosed with breast cancer on October 1 of this year and started treatment.

“I started with chemotherapy, I’ve been doing well… some reactions, some annoying things, but we keep on going,” said the anchor.

“In this process, on the way to healing, in the next few months I’ll show up like this (referring to the head scarf). But I really wanted this scarf to be for you from home, less of the disease I’m facing and much more of the fact that I’m taking care of myself, doing my best for myself”, she amended, moved.

Lilian said she went to a pastor as soon as she was diagnosed. The religious motivated her to face the disease in a positive way.

“He (the pastor) said that he went to visit a woman once who was in a very critical state. It was a person who was smiling, in peace. He asked if the person was really okay. She replied, ‘Pastor, I have one cancer. But cancer never had me.’ it was a guidance from the doctors.

At the studio and also through social media, the journalist received the affection of several colleagues, Sandra Coutinho, Mnica Waldvoguel, Demtrio Magnoli and Andr Trigueiro.

“Beautiful, brave, confident, professional, human! Give it Lilian! Cheering for your health!” Trigueiro said.