Globonews journalist tells live she was diagnosed with breast cancer | Television



Lilian Ribeiro announces live that she has cancer – Reproduction

Published 09/11/2021 07:26 | Updated 11/09/2021 07:48

Rio – Lilian Ribeiro, from Globonews, told live during “Em Pauta” that she has breast cancer. The journalist was away from work and returned this Monday wearing a headscarf. As soon as the program started, Lilian gave the information about her diagnosis. She said that “it’s not easy” but that “we’re moving on”.

“You may have noticed that I look a little different and I really want to share with you why. On October 1st I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s difficult, it’s not easy. I’m treating myself, taking care of myself. . I started chemotherapy and I’m doing fine, according to the doctors. Some reactions are a little annoying, but we kept going. Like most people who undergo chemotherapy, I lost my hair,” said Lilian, who explained that to work was an orientation from the doctors.

She also talked about the scarf and asked viewers not as a reminder of the fact that she is sick, but what she is being treated for. “In this process, on the way to healing, I’m going to appear like this on GloboNews’ screen. I really wanted this scarf to be a reminder of the fact that I’m doing my best for me, and that includes being here. Including the guidance of my doctors, who highlighted that being here working also helps me”.

The journalist said that she sought a pastor when she learned of the news. “He said that he went to visit a woman who was in a very critical condition once. It was a person who was smiling, in peace. He asked if the person was really okay. She replied: ‘Pastor, I have cancer. cancer never had me.’

Lilian Ribeiro received the affection of colleagues such as Flávia Oliveira, Gerson Camarotti, Sandra Coutinho, Mônica Waldvoguel, Demétrio Magnoli and André Trigueiro.