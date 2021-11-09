GloboNews presenter has cancer

The presenter Lilian Ribeiro, from GloboNews, told live on “Em Pauta” that she has breast cancer. The journalist was away from work and came back today wearing a headscarf.

As soon as the program started, she announced that she has the disease and admitted that it is not easy, but that “we are moving forward”.

You may have noticed that I look a little different and I really want to share with you why. On October 1st I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s hard, it’s not easy. I’m treating myself, taking care of myself. I started physical therapy and I’m doing well, according to the doctors. Some reactions are a bit boring, but we’ve moved on. Like most people who undergo chemotherapy, I lost my hair Lilian Ribeiro

Lilian received the affection of her colleagues at the station, Flávia Oliveira, Gerson Camarotti, Sandra Coutinho, Monica Waldvoguel, Demetrius magnoli and André Trigueiro. She also explained that working was an orientation from the doctors.

“In this process, on the way to healing, I’m going to appear like this on GloboNews’ screen. I really wanted this scarf to be a reminder of the fact that I’m doing my best for me, and that includes being here. Including the guidance of my doctors, who they highlighted that being here working also helps me,” he added.

Lilian also said that she went to a pastor after learning the news and said that she will face the disease in a positive way.

“He said that he went to visit a woman who was in a very critical condition once. It was a person who was smiling, in peace. He asked if the person was really okay. She replied: ‘Pastor, I have cancer. cancer never had me.’

Among fellow journalists and admirers, the presenter received affectionate messages on Twitter.

the dear @eullianribeiro opens the On Agenda at @GloboNews explaining that he is facing cancer, that the treatment has already caused hair loss, but that he is coping well with the disease. Beautiful, brave, confident, professional, human! Give it Lilian! Cheering for your health! pic.twitter.com/3cTIHV24T6 — André Trigueiro (@andretrig) November 8, 2021

Go ahead, Lilian! We are with you! — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) November 8, 2021

lilian, I send the best vibes and energies from here. I’ll be with you remembering your care and hoping you’re okay! a big kiss. — Tatiana Vasconcellos (@tavasconcellos) November 8, 2021