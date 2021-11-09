





Marília Mendonça and her mother Ruth Moreira Photo: Instagram/ @mariliamendoncacantora / Estadão

After the death of Marília Mendonça, the singer’s mother made the first post with her daughter on social networks this Monday, 8. Ruth Moreira shared a story in a farewell tone.

In the publication, Marília and Ruth appear together, facing each other, signaling a kiss. The photo is accompanied by the music job, in the voice of singer Midian Lima.

In full lyrics, the biblical character is asked about the reasons for still having faith, since he lost his children, friends and everything he had. In the post, Ruth wrote:

“God gave me, God took away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. Everything is His, by Him and for Him”. Marília died in a plane crash this Friday, 5th, the day after Ruth’s birthday.

The country woman leaves her son Leo, 1 year. The boy’s father, Murilo Huff, also spoke about the tragedy in an interview with Fantastic this sunday, 7.

“Léo is fine, thank God. Now he’s with her mother. Thank God he’s too little to understand. There will come a time when he’ll miss her, but at least this pain we’re feeling, I don’t think he will feel it,” said the artist.