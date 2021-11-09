Gol (GOLL4) records a loss of R$ 2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 46.9%; air updates projections

(Shutterstock)

Gol (GOLL4) reported a net loss of R$ 2.526 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 46.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

Net operating revenue, in turn, totaled R$1.915 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 96.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the company, the positive performance of revenue was due to the significant increase in the number of flights carried out and revenue from cargo transportation.

Recurring and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) worsened 81.6% compared to the same stage in 2020, being negative by R$ 370.7 million.

The recurring and adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda/net revenue) reached -19.4% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, an improvement of 1.5 pp compared to the same quarter in 2020.

The operating result (Ebit) was negative by R$752.5 million in 3Q21, against R$760.4 million.

Adjusted operating expenses (CASK) amounted to R$21.66, which, compared to the adjusted CASK in 3Q20, showed an increase of 6.3% on a nominal basis.

The net financial result was R$1,967.2 billion, an increase of R$1,040 billion compared to 3Q20, mainly due to losses from exchange and monetary variations of R$1,010 billion.

indebtedness

On September 30, 2021, Gol’s total liquidity totaled R$2,080.3 billion, R$265 million higher compared to June 30, 2021.

In relation to the adjusted net debt, the company informed that there was an increase of 9.4%, to R$ 15.475 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between adjusted net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 9.7 times, an increase of 5.4 times compared to 3Q20.

Projections

Gol also informed that an increasing pace of recovery is expected for 4Q21, supported by the growth in the country’s vaccination rate, the entry into the high summer season, and the return of international flights.

As a result, the airline has updated its projections for the 4th quarter of 2021. GOL’s planned capacity for 4Q21 will increase 29% over 4Q20.

In order to adapt the operation to current levels of demand, at the end of the period, GOL will have 102 aircraft operating in its network, which will represent 112% of the average fleet operated in 4Q20 and 36% larger compared to 3Q21.

The company expects loyalty program revenue of over R$600 million in 4Q21 and that the company’s consolidated revenue in 4Q21 will increase approximately 40% compared to the same period last year.

GOL expects to end 4Q21 with R$3.8 billion in liquidity and R$15.8 billion in adjusted net debt.

Finally, it estimates that the loyalty program will reach gross sales of over R$ 2.5 billion in 2022.

