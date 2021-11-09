Google explains why Pixel 6 fingerprint reader is slow

Like other competitors, Google has also equipped the Pixel 6 line with the fingerprint reader integrated into the OLED display. However, the search giant’s saga of new smartphone users remains fraught with problems.
That’s because many have complained that the smartphone fingerprint reader takes time to authenticate the user, and at other times it simply doesn’t work as it should. Commenting on the matter, Google finally decided to explain the situation.
According to the company, the fingerprint reader of the Pixel 6 uses advanced security algorithms and sometimes they can cause some delay in user recognition. In other situations, it is also necessary to have a more direct contact with the sensor.
As you can see below, a user’s response was posted on Twitter.
For now, Google has not said whether it intends to release a software update that will improve the performance of the security algorithm. Even so, it is already possible to accelerate the performance of the fingerprint reader.
All the user needs to do is go to Settings > Display > increase touch sensitivity
Remember that this is not the only problem that has kept users of the Pixel 6 line awake. In previous cases, the standard model simply started firing random calls, while the Pro version has a bug that makes the screen drain the battery when it’s at 60 Hz.