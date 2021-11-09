Google explains why Pixel 6 fingerprint reader is slow

Like other competitors, Google has also equipped the Pixel 6 line with the fingerprint reader integrated into the OLED display. However, the search giant’s saga of new smartphone users remains fraught with problems.

That’s because many have complained that the smartphone fingerprint reader takes time to authenticate the user, and at other times it simply doesn’t work as it should. Commenting on the matter, Google finally decided to explain the situation.

According to the company, the fingerprint reader of the Pixel 6 uses advanced security algorithms and sometimes they can cause some delay in user recognition. In other situations, it is also necessary to have a more direct contact with the sensor.

As you can see below, a user’s response was posted on Twitter.