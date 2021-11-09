Google’s “Unknown” app tops 10 billion downloads from the Play Store

When it comes to Google apps, people are quick to think of Gmail, Drive and Meet, but there is other software from the company just as popular, even if you don’t even know it. This is because many Android services require these programs installed to work, so your phone downloads them from the webshop without any fuss. One such case is the Speech Service (Google Voice Services, in Portuguese), which today surpassed the incredible mark of 10 billion downloads on the Play Store.

While not an app in the traditional sense of the term, it is a key component of the voice-to-text system, so much so that it was known as Google Text-to-speech even before its recent update on September 23, 2021. , in addition to the name, the icon was changed to align with the company’s new visual identity and gained some new features.

Even without knowing it, you have this app installed on your Android (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

What is Google Voice Services?

“Google Voice Services” supports 67 languages, which even includes regional dialects, as well as integration with Google speech services. It not only converts text to speech, it also helps apps with the inverse function to turn voice to text — you can find its functionality within the device’s accessibility area by locating the TalkBack option.

As it comes bundled with Google Mobile Services, this confers the status of “app” with many downloads, after all, every time someone installs Android, they must download it. When the TalkBack service is enabled, it is possible to perform various settings to adjust its functions as per the user’s need, which includes downloading speech data and offline use.

Present on the Play Store since 2013 and integrated into the system, it is impossible to completely uninstall the software from your cell phone. While not a popular feature, unlike the popular Google Maps, which has recently hit a similar mark, the Google Voice Service is a key part of building a more comprehensive and inclusive operating system, even for visually impaired, illiterate people or with any other type of reading difficulty.

Source: Google Play Store