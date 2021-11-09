Government defines values ​​of Auxílio Brasil; see what they are – News

Auxílio Brasil, the government’s new cash transfer program, will pay a benefit of R$300 to finance full-time care for children aged zero to 48 months (2 years) whose guardians cannot find a place in day care centers. The benefit was called Child Citizen Aid.

This benefit will work, in practice, like a daycare voucher. Decree published this Monday (8) by the government sets the monthly amount of Child Citizen Assistance at R$ 200 for families who have children enrolled in part-time hours and R$ 300 for families who have children enrolled in full-time hours. This benefit is aimed at the person responsible for a family who obtains a source of income but cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network.

In addition to the day-care voucher, Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família, which ended on Monday, is made up of other benefits, which will be paid as of November 17th.

The value of the Sports School Allowance will be R$100 for each of the 12 monthly installments of the benefit or R$1,000, referring to the single installment, per family. This aid is intended for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who are members of beneficiary families of Auxílio Brasil and who stand out in official competitions of the Brazilian school games system.

The value of the Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship will have the same value of R$ 100. It is aimed at students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions.

The Early Childhood benefit will be paid monthly in the amount of R$130. It covers families with children between zero and 36 months of age (3 years).

The Family Membership benefit will be R$65 per month. Unlike the current structure of Bolsa Família, which limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years of age, this new benefit will also be aimed at young people aged 18 to 21 who are incomplete. The objective is to encourage this group to remain in their studies to complete at least one level of formal schooling, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

The Rural Productive Inclusion Aid will be granted to family farmers who are part of the program. It will be paid in monthly installments of R$ 200, for up to 36 months, to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único. The Urban Productive Inclusion Aid will also be R$ 200. It will be paid from the month following proof of formal employment relationship. Anyone who is on the Auxílio Brasil payroll and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit.

See the benefits that comprise Auxílio Brasil:

Early Childhood Benefit: includes families with children between zero and 36 months of age (from R$130);

Family Membership Benefit: unlike the current structure of Bolsa Família, which limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years of age, it will also be aimed at young people aged 18 to 21 who are incomplete. The objective is to encourage this group to remain in their studies to complete at least one level of formal schooling (R$65);

Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: if, after receiving the previous benefits, the family’s monthly per capita income does not exceed the extreme poverty line, it will be entitled to financial support without limitations related to the number of members of the family nucleus (the extreme poverty line was defined in R $100);

School Sport Aid: for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who are members of Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families and who stand out in official competitions of the Brazilian school games system (R$1,000 in a single installment or R$100 monthly);

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: for students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the amount will be made in 12 monthly installments of R$100 or R$1,000 in a single installment. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries;

Child Citizen Assistance: It is aimed at the person responsible for a family with a child aged between zero and 48 months, who can find a source of income but cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child reaches 48 months of life, and the limit per household will still be regulated (R$200 for a child enrolled in part-time or R$300 for a child enrolled full-time);

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único (R$200);

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: whoever is on the Auxílio Brasil payroll and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit (R$200);

Transition Compensation Benefit: for families that were on the Bolsa Família payroll and lost part of the amount received as a result of qualifying for the Auxílio Brasil. It will be granted during the period of implementation of the new program and maintained until there is an increase in the amount received by the family or until it no longer meets the eligibility criteria;

Emancipation rule: beneficiaries who have increased per capita income, and this new income exceeds the limit for inclusion in Auxílio Brasil, will be kept on the payroll for another 24 months. The beneficiary family that fails to receive Brazil Aid, either voluntarily or after 24 months, can return to the program with priority, without having to wait in line, as long as it meets the eligibility requirements.

