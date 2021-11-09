Government defines values ​​of benefits that make up the Auxílio Brasil; see what they are – Economy

O Brazil Aid, the government’s new cash transfer program, will pay a benefit of R$300 to finance the full-time care of children aged zero to 48 months (two years old) whose guardians cannot find a place in day care centers. The benefit was named Child Citizen Assistance.

This benefit will work, in practice, like a daycare voucher. Decree published this Monday, 8, by the government sets the monthly value of Child Citizen Assistance at R$ 200 for families with children enrolled in part-time hours and R$ 300 for families with children enrolled in full-time hours. This benefit is aimed at the person responsible for a family who finds a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network.

In addition to the day-care voucher, Auxílio Brasil – substitute for family allowance, which had its end decreed today – comprises other benefits, which will be paid from November 17th.

The value of the Sports School Allowance will be: R$ 100 for each of the twelve monthly installments of the benefit; and R$1,000 referring to the single installment, per family. This aid is intended for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who are members of beneficiary families of Auxílio Brasil and who stand out in official competitions of the Brazilian school games system.

The value of the Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship will have the same value of R$ 100 reais. It is aimed at students who perform well in academic and scientific competitions.

The Early Childhood benefit will be paid monthly in the amount of R$130. It covers families with children between zero and 36 months of age (three years old).

The Family Membership benefit will be R$65 per month. Unlike the current structure of Bolsa Família, which limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years of age, this new benefit will also be aimed at young people aged between 18 and 21 who are incomplete. The objective is to encourage this group to remain in their studies to complete at least one level of formal schooling, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

The Rural Productive Inclusion Aid will be granted to family farmers who are part of the program. It will be paid in monthly installments of R$ 200 for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único. The Urban Productive Inclusion Aid will also be R$ 200. It will be paid from the month following proof of formal employment relationship. Anyone who is on the Auxílio Brasil payroll and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit.

See the benefits that comprise Auxílio Brasil: