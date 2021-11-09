Governments of the Americas condemn “fraudulent elections” in Nicaragua; Cuba reiterates support

Protest in Costa Rica against Nicaraguan elections, with protesters (in the center) wearing masks representing dictator Daniel Ortega and his wife, vice president Rosario Murillo| Photo: EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, said this Monday (8) that the government he leads will not recognize the electoral victory of Daniel Ortega, in the general elections that took place the day before in Nicaragua. “I say this without any fear: Colombia will not recognize the result of these fraudulent elections,” said the head of government, when questioned by journalists during his official visit to Israel.

“It is necessary to call things by their name. What is happening in Nicaragua today is not free elections, but the chronicle of an announced fraud”, added Duque. The Colombian president appealed to hear the determinations of the Organizations of American States (OAS), which will meet this week for the General Assembly.

“Allowing, tolerating, being silent on fraud, is something that denigrates everything we have advanced in the inter-American system, with the democratic charter, which today is a regional agenda,” he said.

Earlier, the Supreme Electoral Council of the Central American country (CSE) announced that Ortega was re-elected, as he had 74.99% of the votes, with 49.25% of the ballots counted, which represented a significant margin of difference for the other competitors.

The former Sandinista guerrilla, who will turn 76 on Thursday (11), has been in power since 2007 and was seeking his fifth five-year presidential term, the fourth in a row, amid questions about the legitimacy of the election after his arrest. of seven opposition pre-candidates.

In addition, there was the elimination of three political parties, the impediment of external observation and the creation of laws that restricted participation. The OAS and the European Union (EU) questioned the legitimacy of the election, due to the lack of guarantees regarding transparency.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the “undemocratic” elections in Nicaragua and emphasized that the US government will continue to apply “sanctions” to Ortega’s administration. In a statement, the head of US diplomacy criticized the Nicaraguan government’s “electoral repression and manipulation” for having removed any “real meaning” from the November 7 vote.

“The United States joins other democracies in the region and around the world in condemning this subversion of democratic norms,” ​​said Blinken. According to the US secretary, the US will continue to “use diplomacy, coordinated action with regional partners, sanctions and visa restrictions” to promote the “accountability” of the “accomplices” of the Ortega government.

The Chilean government also stated on Monday that it “rejects and does not recognize the legitimacy” of the elections in Nicaragua, “which aim to perpetuate Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo (vice president and wife of the dictator) in power, consolidating a dictatorial regime” .

In a statement, the Chilean Foreign Ministry said that the Nicaraguan electoral process “did not have all the conditions to be considered valid and transparent”.

“The election day took place in the context of serious violations of human rights, arrest of opposition leaders and candidates, repression of independent parties, systematic persecution of civil society leaders and organizations, absence of international observers and blocking of the media.” added the document.

FHC and other former presidents of the region call for isolation from the regime

Fernando Henrique Cardoso, three other former presidents of Latin American countries and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (Idea) defended this Monday, in a joint statement, the isolation of the Nicaraguan regime, after the victory of Ortega .

The text, also signed by Laura Chinchilla, former head of government of Costa Rica, Ricardo Lagos, from Chile, and Juan Manuel Santos, from Colombia, also called for Nicaragua’s suspension from the OAS.

The group called on the United States, Canada, the European Union and Latin American countries to denounce “firmly the anti-democratic character of the electoral act and calls for the recognition of the results of this Sunday’s elections not to be made”.

The signatories called for “deepening the international isolation of the regime, including the suspension of Nicaragua from the OAS, based on the application of Article 21 of the Inter-American Democratic Charter”.

Cuba congratulates Ortega and reiterates support for the dictator

In turn, the Cuban dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, congratulated Ortega on Monday for his re-election in Nicaragua. “Congratulations to the sister people of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, on the results of the elections,” wrote Díaz-Canel on Twitter.

According to the Cuban dictator, who succeeded Raúl Castro in 2018, the Nicaraguan election was “a demonstration of sovereignty and civility, in the face of the cruel media campaign” that he claims exists in the Central American country. “Always count on the support of Cuba,” said Díaz-Canel, referring to the political alliance with Ortega and Murillo, which also has Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro.