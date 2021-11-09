Grêmio could be ‘source of reinforcement’ for Serie A teams in 2022

Credit: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

With a payroll of around R$ 14 million per month, Grêmio will have to undergo a recast if it confirms the third relegation if its history in the Brazilian Championship – which is close to happening, since Tricolor only totals 26 points in 30 games and, according to the Infobola website, already has an 89% chance of falling to Serie B.

In a recent interview to Rádio Bandeirantes, the president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan Jr, stated that “it will be inevitable (to review and terminate the contracts)” if Tricolor is downgraded. And who can come out “profiting” with this measure are the rivals of Serie A, who can take advantage of the good names of the Grêmio squad to reinforce their teams in 2022.

O fans.com he listed some of the main Grêmio players for his team to keep an eye on and hire for the next season, in case Tricolor’s relegation is confirmed.

Brenno and Gabriel Chapecó:

The two young Grêmio goalkeepers have already shown that they have a future. While Brenno was part of the Brazilian team that won the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Gabriel Chapecó was called up by Tite for the first team.

Rafinha and Vanderson:

For the flanks, the highlights are Rafinha and Vanderson, who dispute position on the right flank. The first, more experienced, is multi-champion with a Bayern Munich shirt and had a good spell at Flamengo in 2019 – at 35, the player has a contract only until December and should not renew. Vanderson, only 20 years old, was revealed by the club and always stands out when he takes to the field.

Grêmio still has names like Cortez, Digo Barbosa and Victor Ferraz as options for the flanks.

Ruan, Geromel and Kannemann:

Among the defenders, the highlight is the duo Geromel and Kannemann, who were successful in 2017, in the Libertadores title campaign. In the case of Geromel, however, the player is already 36 years old, while the Argentine defender is 30 years old.

In addition to them, young Ruan, aged 22, is another highlight of the Grêmio defensive sector. The athlete, however, is already sold to Sassuolo, from Italy, and has a loan contract with Grêmio until the end of December, but perhaps a new agreement with the Italian club for the player is possible.

Jean Pyerre, Lucas Silva, Thiago Silva and Villasanti:

In midfield, Grêmio has excellent options, with emphasis on Thiago Silva and Villasanti, who are absolute starters – the former stands out in marking, while the Paraguayan in the frame of the game.

Revealed by Cruzeiro and two-time Brazilian champion by the club, Lucas Silva is another name that can be a good reinforcement for any club in Serie A, as well as Jean Pyerre, who has recently been in the crosshairs of Palmeiras and Fluminense.

Alisson, Ferreirinha and Douglas Costa:

The main name of the team is Douglas Costa, who is on loan. The 30-year-old said he has no problem playing in Serie B with Grêmio if necessary, but thinking about the national team and the World Cup, for example, being in a Serie A team and playing at Libertadores, for example, would be more advantageous.

Ferreirinha was almost negotiated with a team from the United States in the last transfer window, and in case of Grêmio relegation, he will hardly be left for the Serie B dispute – even because the player can help the club to make money for 2022.

While Grêmio is still trying a miracle to escape relegation, fans of rival teams already imagine the “source of reinforcements” that Tricolro can turn to in case of a fall to Serie B; see the repercussion:

If Grêmio really falls to Serie B, there are some players at the club in Rio Grande do Sul that I would definitely go after: Ferreirinha, Douglas Costa, Kanneman, P. Geromel, Vanderson… Good names to watch out for 👀🤙🏻 #StayAdica 🔴⚪⚫ — I am Tricolor 🇾🇪 (@I am Tricolor) November 4, 2021

One thing is certain, if Grêmio goes down, several clubs in Brazil will benefit from the relegation of the team. Several very high level players who will be devalued by the fall, almost none of them should remain at the club. Certainly, they will accept “any” proposal. — Alef Sousa (@Alef_SousaFc) November 7, 2021

Goal of the Rooster in 2022 to take out Douglas Costa do Grêmio kkkķkķkkkķk Zueira. — ViniciusF🅰bi🅰no2021 (@VFabiano2021) November 1, 2021

The good thing about Grêmio being relegated is that Geromel and Douglas Costa will play at Fla in 2022 — gabriella 🥰 (@leoallezkkkk) November 7, 2021

Douglas Costa plays a LOT of ball. With the right price, it would go easy in 2022 with Grêmio on the B @Palm trees. It’s the kind of player that would fit into Abel’s team very well. — Paulo H. Nóbrega 🌵 (@paulohnobrega) November 6, 2021

Grêmio, which seems to have sealed the relegation today, has players who would have started at Fluminense. But in 2022 the club’s scout picks up a Uram athlete. — Guilherme César (@GCesar__) October 31, 2021

I welcome some Grêmio players to reinforce Palmeiras in 2022 if they fall. Geromel, Lucas Silva and Douglas Costa — Gabriel Davies Jr (@gabrieldaviesjr) November 6, 2021

There are 2~3 good names from Grêmio that will fit in Athletico’s pocket for next year. — PH 38/45. (@NerdRagex) November 4, 2021

In case of Grêmio’s fall, there are several players in the team that São Paulo could go after, as they will have to reduce the payroll well. Villasanti, Borja, Gabriel Chapecó, Brenno, Jean Pyerre are good names. — Tricolor Fanatic 🇾🇪 (@FntTricolor) November 4, 2021

Grêmio is one of the teams that will compete in Serie B, there will certainly be a break in the team. There are good names for teams from Serie A, Jean Pyerre, Ferreirinha, Villasanti, Vanderson, Douglas Costa, among others. It is very difficult to reverse this situation that you are in and right now. — João Nogueira (@analisesjota) October 26, 2021

