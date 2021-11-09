Grêmio squad: Campaz should win a chance in the middle, but there are doubts in all sectors | Guild

Grêmio ended its preparation to face Fluminense with a training session this Monday afternoon at CT Luiz Carvalho. the midfielder Campaz must win a chance in the middle, but coach Vagner Mancini has not yet defined the titleholder of the left flank.

As the ge found out, the team will not have drastic changes in relation to what was happening. Most exchanges will be forced due to embezzlement. As is standard, the direction met with the cast and committee prior to this Monday’s practice.

Geromel trained normally this afternoon, but is under observation for physical wear and tear, and Ruan can paint on the team. A similar situation to Douglas Costa, who only carried out preventive work inside the CT.

If the attacker doesn’t play, Alisson enters the spot. In attack, the tendency is for Diego Souza to play, but Elias stays with plan B.

Probable Guild lineup: Brenno; Vanderson, Geromel (Ruan), Kannemann and Rafinha (Diogo Barbosa); Lucas Silva and Sarará; Douglas Costa (Alisson), Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza (Elias).

1 de 1 Campaz at Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Campaz in Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Vanderson is under evaluation after spraining his ankle last Thursday and playing Saturday’s Gre-Nal discounted. However, he underwent treatment on Sunday, reported improvement and trained normally on Monday.

On the left side, there is the doubt of improvising Rafinha or giving a chance to Diogo Barbosa, who hasn’t worked for about two months. Cortez is suspended after his expulsion from Gre-Nal.

Besides the lateral, there are four confirmed embezzlements. Chapecó, Villasanti and Borja are called up to the selections of Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia, respectively, and are out of the next three games. Thiago Santos is suspended for the third yellow card.

The game against Fluminense takes place at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at Arena, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. Grêmio is second to last with 26 points.