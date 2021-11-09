Grêmio x Fluminense: Probable lineups, refereeing, hanging and more

In different fights in this Brazilian Championship, Grêmio and Fluminense will face each other this Tuesday, in a confrontation for the 31st round, at 9:30 pm, in Porto Alegre. While the team from Rio Grande do Sul is in an increasingly worse situation in the fight against relegation, the Cariocas won in the last round, but are looking for more regularity for a spot in the Libertadores.

Grêmio is nine points behind the last team outside the relegation zone (Santos) and is coming off four consecutive defeats, one of them last Saturday, at Gre-Nal. To make matters worse, Vagner Mancini will not have left-back Cortez, who was sent off in the derby, and defensive midfielder Thiago Santos, who received his third yellow card. Goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó, defensive midfielder Villasanti and forward Borja are at the service of the national teams.

In eighth place in the table, Fluminense continues to dream of a place in the G6. Tricolor beat Sport in the last round with a goal at the end and received criticism from the fans, who have been dissatisfied with their recent performances. Coach Marcão still doesn’t have Gabriel Teixeira, Ganso and Hudson, who are still in the recovery process.

GRÁMIO X FLUMINENSE



Date/Time: 11/09/2021, at 9:30 pm

Local: Arena do Grêmio, Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa-SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa-SP)

where to watch: Premiere, SportTV and realtime from NETFLU on Twitter and interactive broadcast of the NETFLU on Youtube.

GUILD (Technician: Vagner Mancini)

Brenno; Rafinha (Vanderson), Pedro Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa (Rafinha); Lucas Silva and Mateus Sarará; Douglas Costa, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

Embezzlement: Gabriel Chapecó, Villasanti and Borja (called up for the national teams)

suspended: Cortez (Direct Red) and Thiago Santos (3rd Yellow)

hanging: Villasanti, Pedro Geromel, Vanderson, Vagner Mancini (technician), Rodrigues, Mateus Sarará, Darlan, Fernando Henrique, Diego Souza and Victor Bobsin.

FLUMINASE (Technician: Marcao)

Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz, Marlon; André, Yago Felipe and Jhon Arias (Cazares); Luiz Henrique, John Kennedy and Fred.

Embezzlement: Paulo Henrique Ganso (arm surgery), Hudson (knee surgery), Gabriel Teixeira (little training with the cast)

suspended: Nobody

hanging: André, Lucca, Samuel Xavier, Jhon Arias, Danilo Barcelos and Nino.

