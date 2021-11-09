Grêmio x Fluminense: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

+ Check the Brasileirão table and simulator

Grêmio is still buried in the penultimate position with 26 points and is coming off a 1-0 defeat at Saturday’s Gre-Nal, in Beira-Rio. The Tricolor Gaucho is 10 points behind Bahia, first out of the Z-4, and lost the last four games.

Fluminense is in eighth place, with 42 points, and continues in the hunt for the G-6, which is five. In the last round, Marcão’s team beat Sport, at Maracanã, and interrupted a streak of two straight defeats.

Streaming: Premiere for all of Brazil, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Grafite and PC Vasconcellos.

Guild – coach: Vagner Mancini

After four straight losses, the coach will be forced to make some changes to the team. Cortez and Thiago Santos are suspended. Gabriel Chapecó, Borja and Villasanti are with their respective selections in the qualifiers. Also, some players may be out for attrition. Campaz and Sarará should enter midfield, while Diogo Barbosa should be full-back on the left and Vanderson on the right.

Probable Guild lineup: Brenno; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa (Rafinha); Lucas Silva, Sarará, Douglas Costa, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza (Elias).

Who is out: Gabriel Chapecó, Borja and Villasanti (Fifa date) and Cortez and Thiago Santos (suspended).

Gabriel Chapecó, Borja and Villasanti (Fifa date) and Cortez and Thiago Santos (suspended). Hanging: Rodrigues, Victor Bobsin, Diego Souza, Fernando Henrique, Darlan, Mateus Sarará, Vanderson, Geromel, Villasanti and Vagner Mancini.

Fluminense – technician: Marcao

On Sunday, after the victory over Sport, Fluminense had practically no time to train. Monday was regenerative and then the team traveled to Porto Alegre. With this, the tendency is for Marcão to repeat the last team, with the possibility of Yago returning to Martinelli’s vacancy, and Cazares, who started well last Saturday, takes over from Arias.

Probable lineup of Fluminense: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André, Yago (Martinelli), Jhon Arias (Cazares) and Luiz Henrique; John Kennedy and Fred.

Who is out: Goose (right forearm) and Hudson (right knee);

Goose (right forearm) and Hudson (right knee); Hanging: André, Danilo Barcelos, Fred, Jhon Arias, Lucca, Marcos Seixas (physical trainer), Nino and Samuel Xavier.

