Group of children discovers the fossil of a new species of giant penguin | Science

In the summer of 2006 a group of children sailed through the port of Kawhia (North Island, New Zealand) by kayak until reaching an inaccessible point by land to search for urchin fossils, as part of the activities of a children’s camp. There, some of the younger ones found something different from what they knew. “There were dark orange shapes in the rock, like oxidized metal. One of the parents bent down and blew on the dust and sand so we could better make out its shape. We didn’t know what it was yet, but it was much bigger than any other fossil we’d encountered before,” says Esther Dale, who was 15 at the time and one of those kids who made the discovery. Massey University confirmed that it is a fossil of a giant penguin in research published in the journal. Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. The animal was named kairuku waewaeroa and it has a height that reaches 1.38 meters. The antiquity was estimated between 27.3 and 34.6 million years.

This penguin, compared to its close relatives, Kairuku waitaki and kairuku grebneffi, has significantly larger paws. It was this characteristic that gave the name to the species, since waewaeroa it means long paws, as explained by Daniel Thomas, professor of zoology at Massey University in New Zealand and lead author of the study. Despite the animal’s outstanding height, other ancient species are known, such as the Kumimanu biceae, which are up to 10 centimeters taller. This question raises other debates for researchers as to possible reasons for the “diversity of body sizes within giant penguins”, says Thomas.

Another of the differentiating characteristics of this new species is that it has a slightly more rounded elbow. Although the skull has not been preserved, the researchers support the hypothesis that the animal could have a long beak shaped like a spear, in the same way as other giant penguins. To classify this bird, the shapes and lengths of bones from other fossils and more modern species were compared. Most of the time a 3D scanner was used for this.

In this research the location of discovery is especially important. Historically, the South Island of New Zealand (Te Waipounamu) is one of the most productive regions for penguin fossils. The North Island (Te Ika-a-Māui), however, was limited for many years to a few fragmented specimens. Regarding the regional importance, the researcher says that this is a demonstration that the birds and other animals in the region are descendants of lineages “that go back to very ancient times” and that one should act as kaitiaki (guardians) of these descendants in order to continue with that lineage in the future.

A study published in 2020 confirms, through genomes, that the origin of the group of penguins is located between Australia and New Zealand. Andrés Barbosa, a researcher at the National Museum of Natural Sciences in Spain (MNCN), says that this finding validates the study’s data: “It is good news that two sufficiently different methods have the same results and therefore practically nothing remains. there is no doubt that the origin of the penguins is in the New Zealand region and that later, from there, several species have been expanding”. Another aspect that the scientist considers gaining strength is that the size of penguins from that time is “much larger” than today’s. The emperor penguin is the largest today and, according to Barbosa, has a height of 1.2 to 1.3 meters.

Weather hazards to penguins

Although there are currently around 18 species of these birds, more than 60 have been recorded since, in the late nineteenth century, Thomas Henry Huxley published the first article on the fossil of a penguin. Currently, of the nearly two dozen existing ones, four are in a vulnerable situation and five in imminent danger of extinction, according to a list made by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

“In seabirds in general, and penguins in particular, one of the main reasons for the general decline in populations of many species is climate change, without a doubt,” says the Spanish scientist. In Antarctica, there are regions where penguins like the Adelie Penguin and the Bearded Penguin live, which are experiencing population reductions of approximately 60%, he details, and adds that this is “connected to climate change”, already that this phenomenon caused the reduction of krill, the main prey of these animals. The MNCN researcher predicts that if the phenomenon continues to advance and new areas thaw, it is “very likely” that new places will emerge where it will be possible to find new fossils.

