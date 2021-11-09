GTA 4 to be remastered in 2023 • Eurogamer.pt

After the rumors about the remaster trilogy and the rumors about GTA 6, we now have rumors about Rockstar Games’ plans to modernize Grand Theft Auto 4 to the latest platforms.

RalphsValve, a recent source of unofficial information, has decided to react to a rumor that is circulating on the internet and confirm that their sources have confirmed the same, GTA 4 will be remastered in 2023.

As he says, Rockstar will focus exclusively on the singleplayer component and will work on visual improvements, refine the experience, improve performance and be ready to present this great classic to a new generation of players.

The plan includes the two additional episodes as part of the GTA Remaster package, which takes on the potential to become the definitive version.

Recently, rumors surrounding Rockstar and GTA have resulted in official information confirmed later, but we’ll be watching for more news to find out if GTA 4 remaster is really real.

Remaster – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC; inc. variants. To release bundled with Episodes from Liberty City — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 9, 2021