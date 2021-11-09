Guerrilla Details New Horizon Forbidden West Robots

In a post on PlayStation Blog, the Guerrilla revealed more information about new robots that will appear in Forbidden West horizon, in addition to detailing the creatures’ creative process.

In all, four robots were mentioned in the post.

The first is Heliodo, a flying machine that collects solar energy to keep its wings going. She is slightly larger than Falquino and is vulnerable while collecting energy. In contrast, the creature is even more alert when not in its gathering state.

The second is Tremodonte, a “mammoth robot”. Inspired by war elephants, he is covered in various weapons (some elementals) and uses the tusks for short-range attacks. In addition, a conceptual art of the beast was revealed:

The third is Cavador, a small machine that is similar to the Titanic and can overwhelm Aloy. Finally, there is the Tratuga: a mysterious machine, immense and with various abilities, which promises to challenge players.

In addition, the studio also confirmed the return of known robots from Horizon Zero Dawn, like the Vigia (the small patrol machines), and the Bocarra (a lethal crocodilian beast).

Forbidden West horizon will be released on February 18, 2022.