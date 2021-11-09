guidance and profitability on the rise

It’s no secret that the banking industry has been experiencing severe disruption in recent years. One of the banks most involved in the market’s pessimism is the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3).

In addition to having the state factor at its core, which generates implicit uncertainty, Banco do Brasil is one of the five Brazilian banks that tend to lose market share and, consequently, profitability, with the Bank’s measures of greater market opening. Central (BC).

The institution’s leadership, however, is confident with the next steps. In the third quarter of this year, Banco do Brasil reported results mostly above expectations, leading President Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro and company to revise their projections for this year.

O guidance for 2021 has changed for the better, according to the balance released last Monday night (8). The net income projected by BB for this year, which ranged from R$17 billion to R$20 billion, had the floor raised by almost 12%, which resulted in an expected gain of at least R$19 billion in 2020. projected ceiling is now R$21 billion.

The gross financial margin, which is nothing more than the gross result of financial intermediation and the bank’s revenues, had its minimum projection multiplied four times, going from BRL 1 billion to BRL 4 billion. With that, the ceiling also increased, from BRL 4 billion to BRL 6 billion.

The bank’s projection for the credit portfolio went from the range of R$ 8 billion to R$ 12 billion, to R$ 14 billion to R$ 16 billion.

Optimism stems from the strengthening of rural operations. The minimum projection for the rural credit portfolio went from BRL 11 billion to BRL 29 billion. The ceiling, from BRL 15 billion to BRL 31 billion.

There is also considerable advance in forecasting for retail operations. Businesses with individuals, with annual sales of up to BRL 200 million, can reach from BRL 12.5 billion to BRL 14.5 billion in the credit portfolio, compared to a previous estimate of BRL 9 billion to BRL 13 billion.

Other lines of projections, such as revenue from services rendered, administrative expenses and Allowance for Loan Losses (PCLD), were maintained.

The guidance serves as a beacon for investors. Based on the projections, analysts make their estimates and project the results based on contact with the bank’s leadership, addressing uncertainties.

Top line

Banco do Brasil earned, on an adjusted basis (excluding extraordinary effects), R$ 5.1 billion between July and September this year. The result is equivalent to an increase of 2% compared to the result of the immediately previous quarter and 47.6% in the annual comparison basis.

In 12 months, the result jumped 47.6%, starting from a base still compressed due to the pandemic.

The financial margin rose 11% in one year, to R$ 15.7 billion, with a highlight on the 65% growth in treasury results, contributing with a 14.8% increase in financial income.

In treasury, the result was driven by the growth of interest on bonds, especially post-fixed ones, which are riding the wave of an increase in the basic interest rate of the economy (Selic), and securities (with expansion of 37.1%).

The net result of treasury totaled R$5.2 billion, the highest in the historical series — and which must be somewhat difficult to maintain in the short and medium terms.

With regard to the credit portfolio for the period, which reached R$ 814.2 billion, a quarterly increase of 6.2% and an annual increase of 11.4%, Banco do Brasil had the strong performance attributed to the historic and traditional operation with agribusiness, with a growth of 18.5% compared to the same three months of 2020.

Likewise, the portfolio of micro, small and medium-sized companies (MSMEs) increased 24.6%, while that of the individual segment grew 14.2%.

Profitability reappears

Adjusted Return on Equity (ROE), following the net income line, was 14.3% in the third quarter.

The historical average, as shown in the graph generated by the platform TradeMap, is around 14.2%. At the peak of the pandemic, as expected, this result reached around 10%.

One of the main points of attention in this regard, and which is on the market’s radar, concerns BB’s revenue from the provision of services. The operation of digital banks has put pressure on this line of revenue for large institutions, with leaner and less costly proposals for customers.

In the third quarter of this year, BB’s service provision revenue as a whole totaled R$7.4 billion, an increase of 3.2% in comparison with the immediately previous quarter.

Even with a 15.7% drop in current account revenue, BB’s fund management line grew 17.1% in 12 months. The consortium soared 23%, although the impact, of R$ 477 million, is smaller.

To keep an eye out – for good and for bad

The expanded PCLD, which includes a net provision for credit recovery, discounts granted and impairment and is equivalent to an amount set aside by the bank to cover possible defaults, totaled R$3.9 billion in the third quarter. The amount is equivalent to a 28.8% decline compared to the same period in 2020.

The lower provisions show a return to the “new normal”, with banking activities resuming the pre-pandemic course. Credit risk increased by 43.6% compared to the immediately previous quarter, in line with the portfolio’s growth, but this year’s accumulated nine-month result represents a decrease of 33.5% in the annualized ratio.

With lower default risk, an improvement in the labor market and economic recovery (even if to a lesser extent than expected), the credit recovery shows a positive response. In the third quarter, this line rose 16.6% compared to the second quarter of this year, totaling R$ 2.21 billion. That’s the positive side.

On the negative side, the market should keep its eyes open for the smallest projections related to the credit portfolio for companies. The accumulated performance is down 4% in the last nine months. The guidance shows that the expected advance, at this time, is zero variation up to 2% growth, compared to a previous projection of 3% to 7% expansion.

With the economic recovery already viewed under suspicion, the increase in the cost of raising credit for individuals could weigh on the bank, as it has been one of the flagships in recent months – while legal entities have not appeared on the balance sheets .

After all, is it worth investing in Banco do Brasil’s shares?

Banco do Brasil has a peculiar characteristic, of always negotiating with multiples smaller than its private peers, especially in the price/book value ratio, which today is around 0.63 times.

The last sessions have not been favorable to BBAS3 shares. In the accumulated from 2021 until the 8th of October, the shares retreated about 20%; in the last 30 days, the low of just over 4%.

In the price/earnings multiple, which measures the relationship between the price of stocks on the stock exchange and earnings per share (EPS) for the last 12 months, the difference over the historical average is striking. The current multiple is 4.97 times, while the average for the last three years was 12.06, as shown in the image below.

The political noises that haunt Banco do Brasil should accompany the volatility of the markets until the end of next year, with the presidential elections. However, there are optimistic projections.

According to the compilation of Refinitive, of 17 analysts who follow BB’s shares, two recommend strong buys, seven recommend buys and eight indicate maintenance of the shares. None recommend selling the shares at this level.

The minimum target price level is R$35, which represents a potential appreciation of 16% compared to the current price. The highest target price is R$60.40, more than double the current price.

At around 12:00 on this Tuesday (9), the actions of the Bank of Brazil went up 1.36%, to R$29.88. The bank is worth BRL 86.59 billion at B3.