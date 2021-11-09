Hamilton apologizes to Perez after comment on F1 Mexico GP

While Lewis Hamilton acknowledged that Max Verstappen and his Red Bull car were superior in Mexico, the Brit managed to keep Sergio Perez behind him. His remarks about Perez after the race were not what he had hoped to say, and the Brit apologized afterwards.

Hamilton said in the interview after the race in Mexico that he couldn’t keep up with Verstappen but could leave Perez behind. To emphasize that Red Bull was the fastest, he said: “You know Red Bull is fast when you have Czech on your trail.”

This statement provoked some criticism, making the seven times champion feel the need to apologize. On his Instagram, Hamilton wrote:

“I just want to make sure people don’t misunderstand my words from yesterday. I have a lot of respect for Perez and I think he’s doing a good job with his new team,” said the Brit.

“My statement was purely about the fact that following another car in Mexico is particularly difficult because of the low downforce. That’s why there are very few overtakings. He was able to keep up with me, which showed how much more downforce they were carrying. Great work by Czech”, concluded.