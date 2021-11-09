‘He won’t be able to lead the team to the titles’

Solskjaer is still swinging in his role at Manchester United, but the board has no intention of firing him during this FIFA Date, as reported by ESPN

In participation in your podcast “five with vibe“, this Monday, the former defender River Ferdinand, idol of Manchester United, said the technician Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he won’t be able to lead the club to winning major titles and asked the Norwegian to hand over the position.

Ferdinand’s speech occurs after The ESPN also find out this Monday that the board of the “Red Devils” does not plan to fire the commander during the current FIFA Date, including giving orders to the coach to prepare the team for the resumption of Premier League, on November 20th.

In the view of the former defender, who was also Solskjaer’s teammate at Old Trafford, the current coach has already accomplished his mission by building a cohesive squad in recent years. Now, however, it’s time to “pass the baton” so that a manager more experienced guide United back to glory.

“We started the season with great anticipation, even more after the great transfer window we had. We were very excited, everyone thought that ‘now it’s our turn’. Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) has brought us this far. He was responsible for shaping the cast in recent years and putting together a team that was capable of fighting for the English. But I look at the table now and I don’t think we have a chance to fight“he admitted.

“I look at the team week after week and I’m thinking, ‘What tactic are you going to use today?’ coach. I watch the games and I get confused by the team.“he admitted.

“He’s already done what he was hired to do.. He came and gave the fans hope again, made the fans want to go to the stadium again to see the team play. He did that, and he did a great job of it. But will he be able to take the club back to the titles?”, he asked.

“Will Ole be able to take us back to the title of Champions League? Looking at things, I have to be honest with myself and say: andI don’t think so“, he stressed.

“I think it’s time for Ole to hand over the baton to someone who can move the project forward. And I think if Ole (hands over the job and) leaves the club now, he will come out head on, because the point at which he leaves the team is much higher than when he took over,” he argued.

Ferdinand even thinks Solskjaer will quickly find work at another club if he lets go of Manchester United’s pressure, so he has the opportunity to complete his coaching education in a place with less urgency to win titles.





“If Ole leaves now, he’ll come out headfirst. And will he be hired elsewhere? I believe so. Frank Lampard had a troubled time at Chelsea and look now, he’s full of offers at various clubs,” he recalled.