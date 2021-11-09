Health Department bans slaughterhouse in Conceição neighborhood due to poor hygiene conditions – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/8/2021 6:14 PM.

This Monday (8), an operation of the Municipal Health Department, through the Sanitary Surveillance, closed a slaughterhouse in the Conceição neighborhood, due to poor conditions in the handling of meat. The action took place in conjunction with the Municipal Agriculture Secretariat (Seagri) and the Municipal Guard.

The establishment, which had been notified earlier, did not conform to the standards established by the Sanitary Surveillance. Meat mixed with other foods were found in the fridge, in an open-air freezer, an inappropriate place for deboning, as well as sun-dried meat and jerky being handled on the floor without proper hygiene conditions.

According to veterinarian Erivaldo Nogueira, these practices put the consumer’s health at risk.

“We arrived at the location taking care of the complaint, where the irregularities were found. Handling food in inappropriate places puts the entire population at risk. The establishment must adjust, acclimatize the place, have permission to carry out certain procedures and maintain favorable hygiene conditions”, he says.

