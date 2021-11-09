High fuel prices are Petrobras’ fault, says Bolsonaro

posted on 11/8/2021 1:42 PM



(credit: EVARISTO SA)

President Jair Bolsonaro blamed Petrobras dividends to justify the country’s high fuel prices. The head of the Executive also criticized the state’s pricing policy and defined the rules as being “wrong”.

“The dividends are, in my opinion, absurd. R$31 billion in three months. I don’t want on the part of the Union to have this fantastic profit”, said the head of the Executive on Monday (8/11), in an interview with radio Young Pan Curitiba.

For Bolsonaro, the blame lies with the international pricing policy. “We are self-sufficient in oil, it doesn’t justify that. We cannot be enslaved to the price abroad”, he stated, regarding the alignment of price adjustments in Brazil to the variation of oil in the international market. “Profit of Petrobras, over the years, a large part goes to shareholders,” he added.