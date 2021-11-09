Higher price of fuels ‘fattens’ the Union’s coffers in 2021 and collection must exceed R$ 70 billion | Economy

The Union’s cash flow has benefited heavily from the rise in the price of gasoline, diesel, ethanol and gas cylinders: the increase in fuel prices ‘fattens’ the coffers of the federal government, which should raise at least BRL 70.1 billion until the end of this year with resources coming from the sector.

The calculation was carried out by the founding partner and director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE), Adriano Pires.

“The government is in a very comfortable position. It has never raised so much revenue in the oil and gas area as it is today,” says Pires.

The government wins on three fronts: via collection, dividends and royalties. See in detail:

BRL 15.2 billion with collection of PIS and Cofins until September. These are the federal taxes that are levied on fuels.

with collection of PIS and Cofins until September. These are the federal taxes that are levied on fuels. BRL 23 billion with dividends from Petrobras. The share of the profit that the state-owned company distributes to shareholders – the federal government is the largest of them.

with dividends from Petrobras. The share of the profit that the state-owned company distributes to shareholders – the federal government is the largest of them. BRL 31.9 billion with special participation and royalties foreseen until the end of this year. This money is paid by the oil companies to the Union to have the right to explore oil.

Throughout 2020, the Union received BRL 36.2 billion with collection of PIS and Cofins for fuel, dividends from Petrobras and special participation and royalties.

This year, Brazil is dealing with an escalation in fuel prices.

At the country’s pumps, the average price per liter of gasoline reaches BRL 6.710, diesel is BRL 5.339, and ethanol is BRL 5.294, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels ( ANP).

Kitchen gas is also on the rise. The 13-kilogram cylinder costs R$ 102.48 – Congress also approved a bill that creates a gas aid for low-income families, but the proposal still depends on the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The rise in the price of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas can be explained, above all, by the increase in the price of oil on the international market and by the devaluation of the real against the dollar.

Today, the price of a barrel of oil exceeds US$ 80 on the international market, and the dollar is above R$ 5.50.

This scenario has led Petrobras to promote successive increases in the price of fuel sold to refineries – and these adjustments end up being passed on throughout the entire chain, until reaching the consumer. The last one was announced at the end of October: the liter of gasoline rose 7.04%, and diesel rose 9.15%.

“It is a moment of perfect storm, with very expensive oil and a very high exchange rate”, highlights Pires.

The reinforcement to the Union’s cash flow is evident when looking at the 2021 Budget Bill. At the time, the government estimated that a barrel of oil would have an average price of US$ 44.49, practically half the current value, and that the dollar rate would end the year at R$ 5.11.

“The (federal) government and the states are earning more from high prices,” says David Zylbersztajn, former director general of the ANP. “And there is an interesting point: we do not see a drastic reduction in consumption even with high prices.”

In the case of ethanol, the rise in prices is due to climate issues, such as drought and frost, which have been impacting the sugarcane harvest, the fuel’s raw material.

The soaring of values ​​at the bombs opened another crisis between President Jair Bolsonaro and the governors. Bolsonaro started to publicly demand that the states reduce the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) so that, in this way, the prices of gasoline and diesel could be reduced.

ICMS is the main tax collected by the states and has a large weight in the formation of fuel prices. Last week, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) approved the 90-day freeze on the so-called “weighted average price to the final consumer”. The measure, however, should have little effect on the price paid at the pumps.

“Nothing bad will happen (with the price). The states have already had a very important extra collection, as well as the federal government and Petrobras also had”, says Zylbersztajn. “Everyone who lives off the oil market has made money.”

The Union has also already changed the taxation on diesel and cooking gas as a way to reduce the value to consumers, but the measure was innocuous.

In March, the Bolsonaro government issued a decree in which it zeroed the PIS and Cofins rates that are levied on diesel oil and cooking gas. The reduction was valid in March and April, for diesel, and remains in force in the case of cylinders.

“Months ago, President Bolsonaro determined not to pay PIS and Cofins. And the drop in price was almost none, because Petrobras continued to increase the price of diesel”, ponders Pires.

Analysts say structural measures are needed to address the soaring fuel price.

In Pires’ assessment, the government should create a stabilization fund to avoid transfers of price to consumers in times of sharp rise in oil prices.

“The fund will not solve the problem of rising fuel prices”, ponders the CBIE director. “But it will help in two things: reduce volatility, that is, there will not be a transfer that quickly to the consumer. And it can reduce the price a little. You have to do the math, but it is possible to reduce it.”

Today, in his calculations, if the government wants to give free cylinders to 17 million families – a population that should start benefiting from Brazil Aid as of December -, the cost will be R$ 10 billion per year. A 10% reduction in the price of diesel would have an estimated cost between R$ 11 billion and R$ 12 billion.

“It’s a lot of money, but Petrobras’ dividend was R$23 billion.”

In periods of low oil prices, this fund would be capitalized, according to Pires, with the government not reducing the price of fuel in the same intensity as the drop in the price of a barrel.

“As oil is volatile, it could reach US$ 50 (a barrel) in a little while and then everyone forgets about the problem we are experiencing today. But we will remember it in the next crisis,” warns Pires.

According to the blog of Ana Flower, the government is working on an interim measure that will create a stabilization fund to ease the rise in diesel and cooking gas prices. The measure must not include gasoline.

Medium and long term policies

For Zylbersztajn, the stabilization fund is not the best path. According to him, it would only be worth a subsidy for the purchase of cooking gas for the “emergency and social issue”.

“It is a question of solidarity with people who cannot afford to pay R$ 100, R$ 120 in a gas canister.”

Brazil, says the former director of the ANP, should invest in medium and long-term policies and this involves putting an end to Petrobras’ monopoly in the refining area, for example.

“Even if the price is relatively aligned (with the foreign market), the fact of not having competition does not bring clarity and transparency in the formation of costs and how much it could effectively sell (fuel).”

He also points out that the country should discuss measures to end its dependence on oil.