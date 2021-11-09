‘How did you manage to organize so quickly for another team?’

With Mineirão still having limited space, Cruzeiro’s president complained about the lack of isonomy compared to Atlético-MG

cruise and Mineirão are in a delicate situation, with both parties on a collision course. The latest controversy involves the presence of public at the stadium in Fox games, with the board not getting the release to full capacity for the next game for Serie B, this Tuesday (9).

At a press conference this Monday (8), President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues questioned the lack of equality in the matter, stating that his board was evaluating the contract with the stadium and can take the issue to the Court of Auditors.

“The fans’ feeling is the same as us, of deep revolt, of indignation with the attitude that is being done with Cruzeiro. There is also a lack of equality, we are even looking at the concession contract that was signed. We think that measures can be taken at the State Court of Auditors, among others”, he said.

The representative from Cruzeiro also cited the last two games of Atlético-MG in the stadium, already with full capacity, to speak of the lack of equality.

“Because it’s clear that all entities must be treated equally. What happens is that on November 1st, the city hall decree was issued that would release 100%. On day 2, which was a holiday, he allowed himself to be 100%. And, on the 3rd, our rival already played there at full capacity”, he said.

“How did you manage to organize so quickly for the other team and not for us? And on Sunday, it was played again to full audience. So, we get indignant when we see they said that an event for an audience of 60 thousand needs more time to be practiced, because this was done for someone else”, he added.

“And what happened from the beginning, as the last games the public had not been so high there and the operation is very expensive, and we had a commitment with our fans to have the cheapest ticket, we made a deal of that it would open up certain sectors if it had a sale. And it was never said ‘ok, but the limit will be 35,000’. That’s what left us perplexed, upset, as upset as the fans and what will make us look for this game with more audiences”, he concluded.