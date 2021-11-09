How many points did the team have after 29 games in Brasileirão 2020

After the 2-2 draw against Chapecoense, Flamengo reached 29 games, with one game less than Atlético-MG.
In Brasileirão 2020, the Rio team ran behind São Paulo, who were also leading with one more game.
On that occasion, Rubro-negro was 4th, with 52 points, 5 behind the tricolor paulista.
Brazilian 2020
São Paulo – 57 points / 30 games
International – 56 points / 30 games
Atlético MG – 53 points / 29 games
Flamengo – 52 points / 29 games
After Monday’s game, Flamengo is 3rd, with 54, but with a disadvantage of 11 points to Galo.
Brasileirão 2021
Atlético MG – 65 points / 30 games
Palmeiras – 55 points / 30 games
Flamengo – 54 points / 29 games
Bragantino – 49 points / 31 games
The other difference is the bad timing of Renato Gaúcho’s commanders compared to the miners.
While Atlético-MG maintains a high performance throughout most of the competition, Flamengo struggled to score in almost all recent rounds.
