How many points did the team have after 29 games in Brasileirão 2020

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

After the 2-2 draw against Chapecoense, Flamengo reached 29 games, with one game less than Atlético-MG.

In Brasileirão 2020, the Rio team ran behind São Paulo, who were also leading with one more game.

On that occasion, Rubro-negro was 4th, with 52 points, 5 behind the tricolor paulista.

Brazilian 2020

São Paulo – 57 points / 30 games

International – 56 points / 30 games

Atlético MG – 53 points / 29 games

Flamengo – 52 points / 29 games

After Monday’s game, Flamengo is 3rd, with 54, but with a disadvantage of 11 points to Galo.

Brasileirão 2021

Atlético MG – 65 points / 30 games

Palmeiras – 55 points / 30 games

Flamengo – 54 points / 29 games

Bragantino – 49 points / 31 games

The other difference is the bad timing of Renato Gaúcho’s commanders compared to the miners.

While Atlético-MG maintains a high performance throughout most of the competition, Flamengo struggled to score in almost all recent rounds.

READ TOO

Mercado da Bola: 5 known goalkeepers who are without a contract and can reinforce their team in 2022

Lugano reinforces his eternal gratitude for São Paulo and says he doesn’t know why he’s an idol: “I didn’t do so much to deserve it”

Ex-São Paulo, Lugano opens the game about retirement and says he doesn’t miss football: “I’m resurrected”

Palmeiras fans detonate TV Globo and VAR after disallowed goal against Santos

Lugano reveals that he even took sleeping pills in a year that São Paulo was almost downgraded in Brasileirão

Mercado da Bola: 6 known strikers who are without a contract and can strengthen their team in 2022

Ex-Vasco and Cruzeiro, Dedé surprises and says that his biggest reference is an idol of Flamengo