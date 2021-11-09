How to prepare to get good discounts?

Black Friday always falls on the fourth Friday in November, usually the day after Thanksgiving – the most popular holiday in the US, where gatherings with family, loved ones, friends and food are offered and served.

Yes – save the date. Black Friday Friday is November 26, 2021 this year, followed shortly by Cyber ​​​​Monday on November 29 – making this extended clearance weekend one of the best times to save on everything from expensive electronics to gifts from Christmas.

When you hear the phrase “Black Friday”, what comes to mind? A shopping day where you can claim huge discounts and ridiculous savings on every item on your wish list?

Yes, Black Friday could be the day after Thanksgiving, when stores open early and offer deals on various items, including but not limited to electronics, cars, clothing, toys, food, garden furniture, decoration and appliances. And for stores, this is certainly a highly profitable day, aptly named to play into the story of being the first day of the year that many stores go from ‘in red’ to ‘in blue’. However, this is not the complete or entirely correct story!

The term “Black Friday” was actually coined by two investors – Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, first in 1869, when they raised the price of gold on September 24, causing the stock market to crash. After plummeting 20%, foreign trade came to an abrupt halt. Farmers also saw a 50% drop in the value of their wheat and corn crop that day. It was not a happy day, but a dismal one.

In the 1950s, the phrase “Black Friday” didn’t get a better light — the Philadelphia police used it to describe the day after Thanksgiving, when the Christmas shopping started. Why? Because large crowds of shoppers and tourists take to the streets to shop.

The huge crowds required the police to work extra shifts to cover the traffic and chaos. No – the backstory isn’t all rosy, but there is light at the end of this tunnel. Black Friday means big savings for you, regardless of your history!

What’s the best way not to lose business?

Ever wanted to buy a particular item from your wish list, waited for it to go on sale, but never did it? So when it finally happens on Black Friday, are you left out? Spare yourself that feeling this Black Friday. Here are our best ways to not miss Black Friday deals!

set a budget

There’s no time like Black Friday to be ready for retailers to “just take your money!” That’s why it’s important to set a budget and stick to it. If necessary, be sure to pay all your bills first.

And if you have budget problems, you can even temporarily put some important money into a savings account that you can’t use or withdraw from right away. You don’t want your holiday savings to fall into the red just because it’s Black Friday.

know what you want

Know what items you want to buy and save in advance. It’s so easy to get distracted on Black Friday with all the promotions and limited time offers.

do your research

Do the necessary work to check price history and use price tracking sites to find the best deals.

Create a wish list

If you’re shopping online, be sure to create a wish list before the closing holiday so you’re prepared to close deals. Several retailers will allow you to do this, including Amazon, and may notify you of any items in a hot sale or offer.