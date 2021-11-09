How to use blurred background (Portrait Mode) on FaceTime

If you have an iPhone model with the A12 Bionic chip or higher — that is, the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max generation onwards — you can enjoy a very interesting feature of iOS 15: the activation of Portrait Mode during a FaceTime video call.

How to blur your background on iPhone FaceTime

When joining a FaceTime video call from your iPhone, access the iOS Control Center by dragging the top right of your device screen down. On the top left of Control Center, as new in iOS 15, you’ll find an on-camera effects tab. Click on “Effects”.

FaceTime video call without background blur. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech

Turn on Portrait Mode on iPhone

Click to activate the Portrait Mode effect on your device. You’ll notice that the Control Center’s Effects tab will now indicate that Portrait Mode is being applied to your device’s camera to be used in the app that the system has identified — in this case, FaceTime.

The Portrait Mode effect will be applied to be used in FaceTime. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

Use FaceTime with blurred background mode

Return to Instagram and you’re done, the Portrait Mode effect will be applied to the camera, allowing you to participate in FaceTime video calls with the background blurred on your iPhone.

FaceTime video call with blurred background. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)