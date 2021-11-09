How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time

If you use WhatsApp and want to access your messages beyond your smartphone, enabling the multi-device feature is essential. There are countless ways to send messages to friends and family in 2021. Whether it’s SMS texting, iMessage, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, etc. The options for texting someone these days are plentiful.

One such app that is particularly popular is WhatsApp. Launched in 2009, WhatsApp has used the past few years to protect itself as one of the largest messaging services in the world – attracting over 2 billion monthly active users as of October 2021.

In many ways, it’s easy to understand the app’s popularity. Not only has it been around for 12 years, but WhatsApp is extremely affordable. It’s available on virtually every operating system, it’s 100% free, and it even works on multiple devices at the same time.

In November 2021, WhatsApp released the Multi-Device Beta. It allows users to log into their WhatsApp account on up to four additional devices at once – including WhatsApp website, desktop app and devices.

Although the functionality is not enabled by default, it can be configured in seconds. Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone, tap ‘Settings’, tap ‘Linked Devices’, tap ‘Multi-Device Beta’ and tap ‘Join Beta’ at the bottom of the screen.

Now that you’re signed up for the beta, go back to the Linked Devices page and tap ‘Link a device’ to link your WhatsApp account to the web client, desktop app or other devices. With Multi-Device Beta, this can be done up to four times.

Why use?

While other messaging apps have been offering similar functionality for a long time, it’s still a fantastic addition to the WhatsApp experience. Let’s say you want to access your WhatsApp messages on your work computer and personal laptop.

After enrolling in the Multi-Device Beta program and adding the two devices, they can do just that without a hitch. It’s also useful if someone has multiple home computers, a laptop, or any other combination of up to four gadgets.

Users are still limited to using WhatsApp on a smartphone, but this offers much more flexibility to use WhatsApp on secondary devices.