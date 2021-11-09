Huawei launches AX2 router in Brazil with Wi-Fi 6 at 5 GHz and HarmonyOS Mesh Plus technology

Huawei is bringing to the national market a new member to its portfolio of mesh routers compatible with Wi-Fi 6, enabling more stable networks with a high number of connected devices. The Huawei Wi-Fi AX2 is prominently announced for its integrated operating system, which runs on a 900 MHz dual-core processor to deliver a multi-point mesh network through HarmonyOS Mesh Plus.

Huawei claims that several of its branded routers can be grouped together under a single Wi-Fi network, converting the connection automatically as a device is moved from one area to another. The maximum number of supported networks is not informed. The AX2 Wi-Fi has three Gigabit Ethernet ports that automatically adapt to WAN or LAN networks, making configuration faster and easier. In the same sense, the mesh router can be managed through the Huawei AI Life app. The interface offers important resources for parental control, as a limitation of online usage time for devices belonging to children; opening a network with temporary password for guests and other settings. Plus, there’s the encryption protection provided by the Wi-Fi 6 standard itself with WPA3.