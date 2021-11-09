‘I can launch the 5G, but who will use it will be the minority,’ says president of Vivo. Understand

Largest operator in Brazil, Vivo will wait to launch 5G commercially. In an interview with GLOBO, the president of the tele, Christian Gebara, said that there are still few cell phones in Brazil capable of running on the so-called standalone 5G network, independent of the current 4G network that will be built in the country.

“I’m more concerned with bringing 5G to more people. The goal is to make 5G massive”, says the executive. He recalls that the event revealed competition in the sector, despite Vivo, TIM and Claro being in the process of purchasing Oi.

Is Vivo ready to launch 5G commercially?

We’ve been gearing up for 5G for a while. Technically, we are prepared, yes. In addition to equipment, our network is ready for the largest traffic that will come with 5G. But it’s not just the Vivo part. It is a conjunction of actions.

We are prepared on the infrastructure side, and agreements with suppliers are underway. Now we need to be able to build bigger infrastructure in some cities and have the devices affordable to maximize service.





But can you already have 5G this year?

We already have 5GDSS in eight capitals. Coverage obligations for the auction starting in July next year are for 5G standalone (network independent of the current 4G). For that, we need the frequency that was just auctioned. The 3.5 GHz one requires the release of the band (since it is currently occupied by free-to-air TV).

It’s hard to anticipate when this will happen. We are preparing so that, when this is possible, both at 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz, we will start piloting the use. We cannot confirm the date, as the grant has not yet been given.

You talked about the ‘standalone’ 5G network. Are there many devices capable of this?

Devices compatible with 5G standalone are a minority of the portfolio available in Brazil. We are talking about the top from Samsung and Apple and one from Motorola that is yet to be enabled. That is, only on the most expensive devices. There are very few.

The user will only notice the 5G experience on smartphones when the share of these markets is greater. So, it’s no use wanting to anticipate too much.

It has to have a critical mass of devices. I can launch and who will use it is the minority because of the devices. But it won’t be massive. I’m more concerned about bringing 5G to more people across the country. The goal is to make 5G massive.

If I want to activate non-standalone 5G (which works together with 4G), as I am activating 5GDSS in capitals, the client already sees 5G marked, but it is not standalone that serves Anatel’s obligations .

But will you be able to call 5G if it’s non-standalone?

We’ll still have the discussion if we can call 5G the non-standalone. But it’s important to look at the world, as other operators are calling 5G the non-standalone.

What is the product launch strategy?

The 5G differential will come in the internet of things. This is going to be strong in the business world. We are already advancing in private networks like Vale’s. We are starting to think about a network model for agribusiness, industry and retail.

And I hope that in 2022 we start to have more concrete cases. Solutions for the consumer with connected home and autonomous cars, maybe this takes a little longer.

What is the balance of Vivo’s participation?

The purchase of the frequencies was R$1.1 billion. Some obligations are already quantified. We participated in all frequencies that we could participate. We acquired blocks in 3.5GHz, which is the main frequency of 5G and the most used worldwide for this technology. At 2.3 GHZ, we buy frequencies in the North, Midwest, Southeast and São Paulo.

We do not take it in the South, as, if Oi’s approval is completed in a positive way, we could, in some small locations in the South, reach the limit of medium frequencies. And when we saw that prices were going up a lot, we preferred not to continue, as we have a lot of frequency in the region.

And we bought what we wanted at 26 GHz, which is the frequency of the future, and it will be used for data traffic in user-concentrated regions, like football stadiums and concert arenas.

How do you see the greater competition for Vivo?

It was a democratic auction as it gave the opportunity for all operators or new ones to participate. It is healthy that there is competition, it is even positive to talk about this when we are in an Oi acquisition operation. The competition is there.

The amount of frequencies that were auctioned is greater than the entire frequency available on the market today among mobile operators. This shows that the market remains competitive.

What is the challenge to improve antenna legislation?

It’s a very relevant topic for 5G. It is essential to change the legislation so that it is more conducive to the new reality, which will need more antennas.

Some municipal laws prevent us from installing antennas in peripheral areas, where digitization can have a radical change in the experience. These are requirements such as proof of land ownership.

Some laws require street width that, in certain communities, does not exist.