‘I can’t see my cell phone without crying’ · TV News

This Monday (8), Yasmin Santos participated in the Meeting with Fátima Bernardes to honor her friend Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), who died in a plane crash on the afternoon of Friday (5). She confessed that she has been suffering a lot since she learned of the tragedy. “It’s been very difficult. I tried to protect myself as much as possible in the last few days, I avoided leaving the house and I stayed away from social networks. I can’t see my cell phone for two minutes without crying. It’s unbelievable what happened,” he lamented.

The two met for the last time before the Covid-19 pandemic and planned to perform together in the near future. “Now, with the return to the stage, we would meet many times, but unfortunately it won’t happen anymore,” said the singer.

Despite the grief, Yasmin recalled the good times with Marilia Mendonça and spoke about her importance for Brazilian music. “She leaves a legacy of strength, humility and representation. An incredible and irreplaceable human being”, he commented.

“I have a voice tone very similar to hers and I was revealed when I covered one of her songs in an internet video. Unlike other artists who are bothered by this kind of thing, she supported me and hugged me. I was a big fan of Marília and I was happy to learn that she also became a fan of my work, it meant a lot to me. Sometimes they tried to invent a feud between us, but I’m happy to say that it never existed,” he said.

At the end of her participation in the Meeting, Yasmin sang a part of the song Graveto, in honor of her friend. “This song reflects what a lot of people are feeling right now, which is really homesick,” he declared.