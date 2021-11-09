Ibovespa closes at zero between Vale’s rise and uncertainties about precatory: understand what investors think about PEC

Photo: reproduction

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa fluctuated between negative and positive terrain until the last minute of trading. The session was divided between the good performance of stocks linked to raw materials (commodities) and uncertainties about the future of the PEC dos Precatórios, the Constitutional Amendment Project that intends to open space in the public budget for the financing of Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família.

Last Friday, Minister Rosa Weber, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), suspended the payment of the Rapporteur’s Amendments (RP9) – an instrument that became known as the “secret budget” – and also demanded explanations from the Board of Directors and the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on the remote participation of deputies in the vote on the text in the first round last week.

The Stock Exchange began the session this Monday in fall, almost losing the level of 104,000 points, but reacted after Lira said that the vote in the second round of the PEC is held for tomorrow and expects to have greater supporters this time. The first vote was tight, which already signaled that the path of the PEC in Congress would not be easy.

When the PEC was proposed by the government just over three months ago, market participants reacted badly. The extension of judicial debts came to be called a populist measure and default by economists and analysts. Today, ironically, the Stock Exchange seems to depend on the progress of the Proposal to be able to go up. Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo, denies that the market has sympathy for the PEC.

“It’s because the market sees the PEC of precatório as one of the most feasible solutions for the imbroglio that Brazil got into. The payment of Auxílio Brasil will happen, the government will not go back on that. The question is how to pass the benefit with the least possible tax impact. And the solution for that would be the PEC”, says Franchini.

For market participants, the PEC is seen as a “makeup”, as it makes room in the Budget by throwing debts forward in the “pay when you can” style. Without it, the government would have to put in place a plan B to finance Brazil Aid, such as the creation of extraordinary credits, which is seen as “a legitimate hole” in the Teto dos Gastos.

Franchini explains that Plan B would make public accounts deteriorate faster, forcing the Central Bank to raise interest rates further to offset fiscal risks. The stock market, in turn, would be penalized by this, since higher interest rates not only increase the capital costs of listed companies, but also make fixed income more profitable and attractive.

“The fiscal trajectory priced today does not have a direct hole in the Teto dos Expenses. It’s bad enough for us to have the PEC to open this space, but a direct hole in the Ceiling through a Provisional Measure, for example, in addition to the fiscal impact, brings a symbology of the government’s difficulty in enacting agendas that, in theory, always did well. After all, the PEC usually brings more money for parliamentary amendments”, says Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria.

Uncertainties about the measure made the Exchange close practically at zero to zero. The Ibovespa closed the day with a slight drop of 0.04% to 104,781 points. The financial volume traded was R$23 billion. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 advances 0.13% in the business of after market, at 105,420 points.

In the midst of so much fluctuation, the dollar, which started the day up more than 1%, ended the day with moderate gains. The commercial dollar rose 0.33% to R$5.540 on purchase and R$5.541 on sale. The future dollar for December 2021 advances 0.16% to R$ 5.569 in after market.

In the interest rate futures market, contracts rose again in the shorter maturities: the DI for January 2023 rose 17 basis points, to 12.21%; DI for January 2025 rose four basis points to 12.16%; and the DI for January 2027 dropped seven basis points, at 12.09%.

In the United States, even with moderate gains, the Stock Exchanges in New York returned to renew historic highs. The Dow Jones closed up 0.29% to 36,432 points; the S&P gained 0.09% to 4,701 points; and Nasdaq rose 0.07% to 15,982 points.

The outlook for a more consistent recovery of the US economy is growing after the better-than-expected data from the country’s labor market, released last Friday. Another political impasse was also resolved: the infrastructure package of more than US$ 1 trillion was approved in Congress, even giving impetus to commodities actions in other countries, as was the case of Vale (VALE3) here in Brazil – biggest increase Ibovespa in today’s session – after a sharp drop last week. Gerdau’s assets (GGBR4) closed up 3.84%.

It was a positive day for iron ore prices, which rose 1.4% on the Dalian Stock Exchange, and oil prices as well. Brent barrel advanced 1.17% to $83.71 and WTI rose 1.24% to $82.28.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related