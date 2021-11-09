Ibovespa rises more than 1% with investors eyeing votes on court orders

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa opens its business this Tuesday (9) on a high, returning to 106,000 points, with attention focused on the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. This morning the vote is scheduled for the second round of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution, which intends to postpone the payment of judicial debts of the Union, the PEC dos Precatórios. Before, lawmakers must vote on the highlights, the changes proposed by the parties that could significantly change the text currently discussed.

In the first vote, last week, the text was approved with a narrow difference, of only four votes. Opposition parliamentarians questioned the decision, as deputies who were away on an official mission participated in the vote remotely. In the early hours of today, the virtual plenary session of the Supreme Court (STF) began, the judgment of the preliminary injunction of Minister Rosa Weber, who suspended payments of the rapporteur’s amendments to the Budget, which could impact support for the PEC .

Unlike individual amendments, which follow specific criteria and are divided evenly among congressmen, these amendments do not follow the same criteria and benefit only some of the congressmen, based on informal agreements with the government. Therefore, they make up what has been called the “Secret Budget”.

The minister suspended the amendments related to 2021 and determined that the government and Congress adopt transparency measures for the execution of resources related to the 2019 and 2020 Budgets.

When the PEC was proposed by the government just over three months ago, market participants reacted badly. The extension of judicial debts came to be called a populist measure and default by economists and analysts. Today, ironically, the Stock Exchange seems to depend on the progress of the Proposal to be able to go up.

For market participants, the PEC is seen as a “makeup”, as it makes room in the Budget by throwing debts forward in the “pay when you can” style. However, without it, the government would have to put in place a plan B to finance Brazil Aid, such as the creation of extraordinary credits, which is seen as “a legitimate hole” in the Teto dos Gastos. Plan B would make public accounts deteriorate faster, forcing the Central Bank to raise interest rates further to offset fiscal risks.

In addition to these risks, investors also continue to pay attention to company results in the third quarter (see below in Corporate Radar). The swing season is in full swing and has generally brought better numbers than expected. In this session, Banco do Brasil shares (BBAS3) rose around 3% after the result.

At 10:55 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded up 1.48% to 106,328 points. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 rose 1.3% to 107,035 points.

“Today the Stock Exchange must operate with above-normal volatility due to the PEC vote”, said Henrique Esteter, stock specialist at the InfoMoney, at the Infomorning this Tuesday.

The commercial dollar drops 0.79% to R$5.497 on purchase and R$5.497 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 dropped 0.97% to R$5,518.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 drops ten basis points, to 12.15%; DI for January 2025 drops eighteen basis points at 11.95%; and the DI for January 2027 has a drop of eighteen base points, at 11.82%.

In the United States, futures indices operate with mixed trends. Dow Jones futures drop 0.26%; S&P futures operates with a slight drop of 0.12%; and the future Nasdaq is up 0.08%. Yesterday, the New York Stock Exchanges renewed historic highs, echoing the approval of the infrastructure package in the US Congress.

Now, investors will pay attention to inflation indicators. The producer price index (PPI) advanced 0.6% in October compared to September, in line with economists’ estimates. Tomorrow the consumer price index will be released, also with an expected monthly increase of 0.6%.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together companies from key sectors in 17 countries, advances by 0.23%.

Oil prices also rise. Brent barrel advances 0.3% to US$ 83.68 and WTI rises 0.5% to US$ 82.32. The ore traded on the Dalian stock exchange fell again today and closed down 0.97%, at 561 yuan, equivalent to US$ 87.78.

Asian stocks had mixed performances. The Shanghai SE index retreated 0.75%; the Hang Seng, from Hong Kong, advanced 0.2%; and Kospi, from South Korea, closed with a slight increase of 0.08%.

The results season is highlighted once again in this session, with the release of the numbers of BB, Yduqs and Gol. After closing, Braskem, MRV, RD, Localiza, Carrefour, Aeris, Alupar, Iguatemi, Dotz, Miter, Santos Brasil and Sequoia announced their results.

Goal (GOLL4)

Gol (GOLL4) reported a net loss of R$ 2.526 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 46.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

Net operating revenue, in turn, totaled R$1.915 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 96.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) recorded adjusted net income of R$ 5.1 billion in the third quarter of this year, 2% higher than reported in the second quarter and 47.6% higher than in the same period last year.

Refinitiv’s forecasts for Banco do Brasil’s profit were of a profit of R$ 4.496 billion, an increase of 29.12% compared to 3Q20 (R$ 3.482 billion) and a drop of 10.78% compared to the second quarter of 2021 (BRL 5.039 billion).

The bank approved the distribution of approximately R$1.123 billion in supplementary interest on equity to shareholders, at an amount of R$0.39370314870 per share.

The amount will be imputed to the minimum mandatory dividend for the second half of 2021 and will be paid on November 30, based on the shareholding position on the 22nd, with the shares being traded “ex-rights” from the 23rd.

Banco do Brasil also revised its projections for the year 2021. Adjusted net income went from a projection of R$17 billion to R$17 billion to R$19 billion to R$21 billion. The credit portfolio was revised for a variation between 14% to 16% against 8% to 12%. The gross financial margin had its projection revised to 4% to 6% against 1% to 4% previously.

Itaúsa (ITSA4)

Itaúsa (ITSA4) net income of R$ 2.361 billion in the third quarter of 2021, a number 32.4% higher than the R$ 1.784 billion profit registered in the same period last year.

According to the company, the increase in annual profit was due to higher equity income and higher cost of the holding, in addition to non-recurring effects, which had a negative impact of 313 million.

According to the company, recurring profit totaled R$ 2.675 billion, an increase of 35.4%.

The Board of Directors of Itaúsa (ITSA4) resolved to pay, on January 3 and April 1, 2022, interest on equity (JCP) in the amount of R$0.0235295 per share, with 15% withholding of withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of R$0.02 per share.

BTG Pactual (BPAC11)

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) reported net income of R$1.79 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 77% compared to the same period in 2020.

Total revenue amounted to R$2.478 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 55% compared to the same period of the previous year.

ROAE reached 20.1% between July and September this year, up 4.4 percentage points year-on-year.

Yduqs (YDUQ3)

Yduqs (YDUQ3) reported net income of R$78.2 million, down 35.2% in the third quarter.

Ebitda grew 8.8% in the period, to R$361.3 million.

Directional (DIRR3)

Direcional (DIRR3) posted net income of R$47.184 million in 3Q21, up 65.2% year-on-year.

The adjusted Ebitda totaled R$ 100.666 million, an increase of 36.3% compared to the same period in 2020.

Three Tries (TTEN3)

Três Tentos (TTEN3) posted net income of R$97.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.4% year-on-year.

Adjusted Ebitda rose 33% to R$147.6 million.

Want and Want Stores (LJQQ3)

Lojas Quero-Quero (LJQQ3) net income of BRL 15.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, 48.3% less than the BRL 30.1 million registered in the same period last year.

Despite the retailer’s revenue, which only operates in small towns in the interior, having grown 16.3%, from R$ 574.2 million to R$ 668 million, the company also saw its margins decrease, with higher expenses. Operating expenses, which include sales and administration expenses, totaled R$162.2 million, up 18.4% year-on-year.

CBA (CBAV3)

The CBA (CBAV3) reported that the loss increased from BRL 460 million in 3TRI 2020 to BRL 41 million in the same period this year.

Adjusted Ebitda totaled R$314 million in 3Q21, a 97% growth year-on-year.

Getninjas (NINJ3)

GetNinjas (NINJ3) reported in the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21) a net loss of BRL 10.682 million, against a net income of BRL 1.355 million in the same period a year ago.

Technos (TECN3)

Technos (TECN3) reported net income in the third quarter of 2021, a figure 74.4% higher than that measured in the same period in 2020. It was R$6.4 million, against R$3.7 million in the month of 2020 .

According to the company, “the positive performance of the third quarter was built through an important balance between sales growth and economic profitability, provided by the acceleration of innovative initiatives that include the growth of channels and core products and the growing digitization of channels and products of the company”.

Marisa Stores (AMAR3)

Lojas Marisa (AMAR3) posted net income of R$44.4 million in 3Q21, reversing a loss of R$124.5 million reported a year earlier.

Ebitda totaled BRL 11.7 million, compared to a negative BRL 80.7 million in the same quarter of 2020

Bradespar (BRAP4)

Bradespar’s Board of Directors (BRAP4) approved the payment of dividends, under the terms proposed by the Executive Board, in the amount of R$2.3 billion, of which R$5.494409924 per common share and R$6.043850916 per preferred share.

The amount was calculated based on the balance sheet drawn up on June 30, 2021, and refers to the anticipation of the allocation of the result for the year 2021.

Proceeds will benefit the shareholders placed on the paper on December 16 (“date com”), with the shares being traded “ex-dividends” as of December 17, 2021.

B3 (B3SA3)

B3 (B3SA3) reported on Monday (8) that the total number of investors on the exchange reached 3,386,310 individual CPFs in October, representing an increase of 28.1% over the same month last year.

The average financial volume of the stock segment totaled R$36.160 billion in October. This meant an increase of 27% compared to October 2020 and an increase of 4.2% over September.

Porto Seguro (PSSA3) and Cosan (CSAN3)

Porto Seguro (PSSA3) and the energy and logistics company Cosan (CSAN3) announced on Monday (8) the formation of a vehicle subscription and fleet management joint venture, with their growing commitment to urban mobility .

The joint venture will have a 50% share of each partner, with Porto Seguro participating in the business through its Carro Fácil unit, which already operates in vehicle subscription. Cosan will contribute around 300 million reais to the partnership.

Blue (BLUE4)

Azul (AZUL4) registered in October domestic passenger traffic, measured by the RPK (number of passengers transported multiplied by the total kilometers), growing 62.6% in comparison with the same period in 2020. There were 2.3 billion kilometers flown by passengers carried by the airline, compared to 1.4 billion last year.

