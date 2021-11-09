Images that reveal mockups of US military ships in China’s desert

Satellite image shows a model of a US military ship in the Xinjiang Desert of northwestern China

Credit, Satellite Image/Maxar Technologies

Satellite image of one of the structures in the Taklamakan desert, China

China appears to have built full-scale models of US warships in a desert in the northwestern Xinjiang region of the country, according to satellite images.

One of the images, captured by the American space technology company Maxar, shows a structure in the shape of a military aircraft carrier placed on train tracks.

USNI News, a website specializing in the US Navy, said the structures appeared to be targets built by the Chinese military.

Beijing has been developing and testing anti-ship ballistic missiles for years.