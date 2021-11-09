Images that reveal mockups of US military ships in China’s desert

1 hour ago

Credit, Satellite Image/Maxar Technologies Photo caption, Satellite image of one of the structures in the Taklamakan desert, China

China appears to have built full-scale models of US warships in a desert in the northwestern Xinjiang region of the country, according to satellite images.

One of the images, captured by the American space technology company Maxar, shows a structure in the shape of a military aircraft carrier placed on train tracks.

USNI News, a website specializing in the US Navy, said the structures appeared to be targets built by the Chinese military.

Beijing has been developing and testing anti-ship ballistic missiles for years.

The US warned that in recent months China has been rapidly expanding its armed forces, including its nuclear capabilities, as tensions mount in the South China Sea.

On Sunday (7/11), USNI News said the structures photographed in the Taklamakan Desert appeared to include outlines of unarmed US military vessels.

According to the agency, the images show models of an aircraft carrier and at least two US Navy destroyers.

The website says the construction of such structures “shows that China continues to focus on anti-aircraft carrier capabilities, with an emphasis on US Navy warships.”

Earlier this year, China was suspected of carrying out a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile test — missiles that can fly through the atmosphere faster than five times the speed of sound — which has raised concern in Washington.

Credit, Satellite Image/Maxar Technologies Photo caption, Beijing has been developing and testing anti-ship ballistic missiles for years.

Beijing later denied the allegations and said it was a routine check.

The US Navy typically conducts what it describes as routine missions with military ships in the South China Sea, one of the most disputed regions in the world. China claims most of the region, but neighboring countries and the US disagree.

The area is part of an important shipping route used to transport more than $3 trillion (BRL 17 trillion) in trade annually.

The Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam have been battling China over its claim to the whole sea for decades, but tensions have gradually increased in recent years.

This video format is not compatible with your device. Video subtitle, Why are so many countries vying for the South China Sea?