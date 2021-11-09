In a change of posture, PDT must guide the vote against PEC of the Precatório

In a setback for the Planalto Palace on the eve of the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios, PDT deputies who voted in favor of the text decided to review the position. The change in posture was sealed at a dinner this Monday (8), where nine of the fifteen politicians who gave the measure’s approval were present.

The party’s massive support for the proposal defended by the Planalto Palace to make the government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil, possible, triggered an internal crisis within the acronym and led Ciro Gomes to suspend the pre-candidacy for the presidency of the Republic.

The decision was close. Of those present, five deputies agreed to change the party’s orientation, while the other four defended maintaining the direction of the first round. With the change, the strategy of the parliamentarians is to avoid eventual disciplinary punishments that could be discussed by the Executive of the party.

A meeting of the entire bench with the president of the party, Carlos Lupi, is scheduled to take place this Tuesday (9), the date of the second round voting.

Among the deputies who must vote in favor of the PEC and, therefore, not follow the new direction of the legend, is Eduardo Bismarck (CE). “I don’t have any reason to change my vote if the agreement we had is being fulfilled,” he told CNN, referring to the change in the text that prioritizes the payment of precatório to Fundef (Fundo de Desenvolvimento da Elementary School).

In addition, it was agreed with the government base to vote on a bill to regulate the allocation of 60% of the resources of these judicial debts to teachers.

The favorable votes of the PDT in the first round of the proposal were signed after an agreement with the government to prioritize the payment of court orders due from Fundef.

According to reports made to CNN, the change in the original text of the rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans), would have been communicated to the command of the party before the vote and even so there was noise in the party after the result.

And although Ciro Gomes’ reaction was one of the main motivations for the party to reevaluate the bench’s orientation, Ceará, the electoral stronghold of the Gomes family, will be one of the states most benefited by the changes in the PEC of precatório.