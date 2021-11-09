In love, Zilu Godoi posts romantic hits with her boyfriend and declares herself

Zilu Godoi puts three records beside her boyfriend and opens her heart with a beautiful declaration

Zilu Godoi (63) filled their social networks with love last weekend!

Passionate, the businesswoman posted super romantic clicks next to her boyfriend, Antonio Casagrande. Smiling, the couple stole the show on the web and even exchanged a kiss to the delight of the fans.

In the caption, Zilu declared to the beloved: “Love doesn’t wait! It’s immediacy, it’s overwhelming, it’s redeeming! Love is the feeling that moves us… because we’re not halves that complete each other, we’re wholes that fit together! I love you @antonio_casagrande_”, he wrote.

Of course, in the comments, internet users raved about the two: “beautiful, a lot of love for you”, “you deserve to be very happy”, “you deserve all the best”, “too beautiful”, were just some of the sweet messages.

Recently, Zilu stole the show on social media by posting a click on top of a tree.

“Even the biggest tree was once seed!”, started. “Don’t rush things, everything has its time, its moment and its hour!”, she reflected.

