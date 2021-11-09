In Peru, family buys fox thinking it was a puppy | World

A family in the city of Lima, Peru, bought a fox thinking it was a puppy.
Maribel Sotelo and her family bought the animal in central Lima, Peru, and had no idea they were taking a fox to the chicken coop.
The family’s new pet played with the other dogs in the neighborhood, but when it started to grow up it became apparent that something wasn’t right.
The “dog”, called Run Run, began chasing neighborhood chickens and ducks, which he killed and ate. The neighbors were irritated.
In fact, Run Run is an Andean fox, a species that has thin legs, a furry tail and big ears.
“We thought he was a purebred dog,” said Sotelo. The son paid around R$70 for the animal about six months ago.
“A woman told us he ate three guinea pigs,” Sotelo said. She had to indemnify the families who owned the animals the fox ate.
Run Run ran away from home, and he began to be hunted by Peru’s wildlife service agents. He must be taken to a zoo.
Walter Silva, a veterinarian at the service, said many wild animals are captured in the jungle regions of Peru to be sold in Lima.
Wildlife service agents in Lima, Peru, look for a fox that lives in a neighborhood of the city — Photo: Reproduction/Serfor
“Animal trafficking brings these consequences, many species are taken from their parents. Traffickers kill the parents and sell the puppies in informal markets,” he said.
This year 128 wild animals were confiscated in Lima.