In search of the quarter, São Paulo announces free entry to the final of the Brazil U-17 Cup at Morumbi | São Paulo

The fans of São Paulo, who campaigned for the club to send the first game of the final of the Brazil U-17 Cup, against Flamengo, in Morumbi, will be able to see the game for free this Tuesday, at 7pm. The match will be broadcast on SportTV.

The club said that there will be no charge for tickets for the duel, but entries are limited to six thousand fans – in addition to another 100 visitors.

As in professional team games, fans will have to prove full vaccination against Covid-19 (two doses or a single dose). Anyone who has taken only one dose will have to submit positive tests for PCR (within 48 hours of the game) or antigen (24 hours before the match). The use of a mask will be mandatory.

1 of 2 Newertton in action for São Paulo against Atlético-MG — Photo: Publicity Newertton in action for São Paulo against Atlético-MG — Photo: Disclosure

Striker Newertton says he is eager to play in the stadium for the first time:

– It means a dream, which I intend to fulfill with hard work, dedication and focus. In this way things go a way to happen. Playing at Morumbi brings a sense of accomplishment, something difficult to explain – says he, the team’s top scorer in the tournament with three goals.

Champion in 2013 and 2020, São Paulo reached the decision after beating Grêmio Santo Antônio (MS), Jacuipense (BA), Fluminense and Atlético-MG.

The return game is scheduled for November 15th, in Volta Redonda.