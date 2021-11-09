In US, Republican Regions Have More Covid-19 Deaths Than Democrats, Finds Survey | World

With the increase in the vaccination rate in the United States, the differences in death rates caused by Covid-19 in predominantly Republican or Democratic states have become more pronounced than ever, according to a survey published by the newspaper “New York Times” on Monday (8).
This would be because in the Republican-controlled regions there is a greater tendency towards a more conservative population, with more resistance to the use of masks and other prevention measures, and especially with more people refusing vaccines.
In the strongholds of Democratic voters, the number of people willing to be vaccinated is higher, and this was reflected in last month’s data, according to data pointed out by the newspaper.
During this period, the gap has grown more than at any other point in the pandemic, although the gap has been growing for five consecutive months.
In October, for every 100,000 residents in counties where Donald Trump had many more votes in the 2020 presidential election (60% or more), 25 people died from Covid. By comparison, in the counties where Joe Biden won impressively, there were 7.8 deaths, or three times less.
The then Vice President of the United States, Republican Mike Pence, received on December 18, 2020 the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Donald Trump was vaccinated, but did not release images — Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP
According to David Leonhardt, author of the article, although some people try to disqualify the justification, attributing the higher mortality in these places to factors such as climate or age, this would not explain why the difference began to increase precisely after the intensification of vaccination.
Especially last year, when there were still no vaccines available, death rates were balanced, without it being possible to pinpoint a predominant pattern according to any political party.
Another point to emphasize in favor of the vaccine as a point of influence, recalls the “NY Times”, is that only 10% of adult Democrats have not yet used the immunizing agent, compared to almost 40% of adults who identify themselves as Republicans.
