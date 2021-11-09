In VAR audio, referee explains unmarked penalty for Bahia against São Paulo

For the second straight round of Brasileirão, Bahia left the field in a scolding with the refereeing. In the 1-0 victory over São Paulo, referee Sávio Pereira Sampaio did not score a possible penalty by defender Miranda over Juninho Capixaba, even though he was called by the VAR to review the bid.

This Monday (8), the CBF released the audio of the conversation between Sávio and the video referee’s booth. Wagner Reway, who commanded the VAR, understood that the São Paulo defender had stepped on the Bahia player and requested the review.

Check out the dialog:

– Sávio, I recommend the review for possible criminal. In the past, the São Paulo player steps”, says Wagner Reway.

– Contact point ok, now it releases at normal speed, responds Sávio during analysis on the monitor.

– There was normal movement, the player couldn’t avoid this contact, got it? Follow the field decision, he continues.

– Natural contact on the field, I don’t see impact, the player had no other position to put his foot in, continues Sávio Pereira Sampaio.

LISTEN AND SEE THE CONVERSATION BETWEEN THE VAR AND THE FIELD REFEREE

This is the second time the CBF has released the audios of an in-game VAR review involving Bahia. In the match against Youth, in Caxias do Sul, the Squadron complained about a touch of the defender’s hand, which would be a penalty. The bid was also revised, but the penalty was not awarded.

In both cases, Bahia promised to enter the CBF with representation against the referees of the matches.