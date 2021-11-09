Increases the number of Covid sequels in SUS care – News

Around 40% to 60% of the care provided by teams of the Melhor em Casa program, who provide home care in the SUS (Unified Health System), are related to post-Covid conditions.

The estimate is based on a poll with teams from the program and was quoted on Monday (8) by the general coordinator of Home Care at the Ministry of Health, Mariana Borges, at the event that celebrated the ten years of the Best at Home. The program serves patients of all ages with limited mobility and acute, chronic, acute or complex health conditions.

Mariana Borges highlighted that patients with sequelae of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) represent the majority of consultations in the last two years, but the pandemic has already emerged among the most frequent problems.

“Covid is already in third place. It is a disease that had never appeared and has already come straight to the third place of care,” said the coordinator, adding that “part of the care provided as influenza may actually be Covid-19” .

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, participated in the ceremony, held at the Fernandes Figueiras Institute, in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to providing solidarity to the relatives of those who lost their loved ones to Covid-19, Queiroga highlighted his commitment to assisting those who survived the disease and live with sequelae. “We have people with sequelae, and these people need care, and that care can be done at home,” he said.

The minister announced that an ordinance will be published on Tuesday (9) allowing the entry of more than 116 teams into the program, which currently has 11,700 professionals and more than 1,600 teams. In 2021, R$540 million were invested in the program.

“No one doubts the importance of the Unified Health System anymore,” said Queiroga.

Benefits

By presenting data and the history of the program and its actions, coordinator Mariana Borges highlighted that home care allows for a more humanized approach, in addition to allowing teams to understand the context in which the patient lives.

“The subject is no longer biological to be biographical. By helping families to look at conditions within the household, we are much more likely to have effective and long-term results than simply treating a disease.”

According to the coordinator, with monitoring at home, the program allows for a better quality of life for terminal patients undergoing palliative care, reduces the demand for emergency units and worsening situations that lead to readmissions.

“It is a very important intermediate point between hospital and primary health care,” he pointed out.