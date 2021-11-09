Inep servers linked to Enem resign 2 weeks before the race

More 29 employees of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) asked to be removed from their positions today (8). Of these, 27 work in areas linked to the Enem (National High School Exam) —which takes place at the end of November— and 22 are coordinators.

Dismissals take place collectively and, according to the UOL found out, as a measure to pressure the exit of the current president of the organ, Danilo Dupas. Inep is linked to the MEC (Ministry of Education) and is responsible for Enem and other studies and evaluations of education.

The report got in touch with Inep and the MEC, but got no response. Space is open for updating.

Initially, 13 layoffs were confirmed early this Monday afternoon. Then the number increased.

The group that resigned today sent a letter to the directors of Inep, to which the UOL had access. In it, the servers justified the delivery of the positions citing the “technical and administrative weakness of the current top management of Inep”.

“This is not an ideological position or a union nature. Despite the difficulties reported, I reaffirm the commitment to society to maintain commitment to technical activities related to the institutional goals established in 2021”, concludes the text, written in the singular, but signed by “federal public servants”.

According to people connected to Inep heard by the report on condition of anonymity, the requests happen due to disagreement with the decisions of the current president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, which are not considered of a technical nature, and for alleged cases of moral harassment. Other layoffs are expected to take place in the next few days.

pairs he is the fourth president to take office since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, in 2019, and has been one of the most criticized. All who went through the inep during this administration they had no experience in the area — which did not happen in previous governments.

The president of the Mixed Parliamentary Education Front, federal deputy professor Israel Batista (PV-DF), said that he is filing a request with the Education Commission to summon the president of Inep. The congressman will also send requests for information to the MEC and Inep.

31 layoffs in one week

Last week UOL announced the resignation of Eduardo Carvalho Sousa, coordinator of Exams for Certification, and Hélio Junio Rocha Morais, coordinator of Application Logistics —both with positions linked to the organization of Enem.

The exam will be administered on November 21st and 28th. The exam is ready, but the changes could disrupt the processes that take place after applying the exam and the schedule for the 2022 edition, which should start being made in the coming weeks.

In addition, today’s list of layoffs includes those responsible for overseeing compliance with the Enem contract on the days of application. There are also employees who took care of receiving the database that will serve to disseminate the participants’ notes.

With the announcement of the layoffs, Assinep (Inep’s Servants Association) issued a statement regretting “that the posture of Inep’s top management has brought the situation of the autarchy to this dramatic point.”

The association also states that an “urgent action by the MEC and the federal government” is needed to reduce the risks to society.

There is a lack of technical character in decisions, say servers

Last week, at an assembly organized by the association, officials denounced moral harassment and complained about bad management.

“Fear is the keynote”, says the text released by Assinep. Servers also question the fact that Dupas tries not to take responsibility for possible failures in Enem and other processes of the agency.

According to the UOL, he would not have read the exam questions and also left his name out of the people who can be called in case of problems during the application. Both situations, in past administrations, had the role of the president of Inep.

“All of its actions demonstrate that, in fact, its priority is to protect its CPF, to the point of refusing to be part of the next work of the Incident and Response Teams”, complements the association’s document.

The servers also denounce alleged cases of moral harassment by Dupas. “Workers and managers are getting mentally ill, due to the work overload and the unfavorable climate for the safe performance of highly complex activities at Inep.”

O UOL sought Inep, but still has not obtained a position on the complaints.