Infinix Note 11S released with 50 MP camera, 120 Hz screen and MediaTek chipset; see the price

Infinix surprised by arriving in the Brazilian market in a partnership between Transsion Holdings and Positivo Tecnologia, aiming to fill the gaps left in the sector after the departure of LG. With this, it is possible to expect that several releases of the brand are produced in Brazil — at the moment, only the Infinix Note 10 Pro is produced. This Monday (08), the Chinese brand is presenting the Infinix Note 11S, a new member of the new generation of the “Note” family that, until then, had the flagship Infinix Note 11 Pro. similar to the last release and offers intermediate specs at a good price. Check out the details below.





The Note 11S is prominently announced for its 6.95 inch big screen with IPS LCD technology, FHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. Contributing to the area utilization, there is a dedicated hole for the 16 MP front camera. There is a slight disadvantage compared to the “Pro” variant in terms of photography. In place of the 64 MP camera, there is a main lens with 50 MP resolution and f.1.6 aperture. In addition, there is a macro lens with a 2MP sensor (f/2.4) and a bokeh lens with a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4). the smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, an intermediate platform that operates at frequencies up to 2.05 GHz and uses the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The set works with memory options ranging up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable with Micro SD card.





To power this hardware, there is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 watt fast charging. The phone will ship from the factory running Android 11 under the XOS 10 interface. Other specs include the standard headphone jack; hybrid slot for two SIM cards and one Micro SD card; and a biometric reader on the side of the device.

technical specifications

6.95-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole, 120 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz sampling

MediaTek Helio G96 Platform

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, Bluetooth, USB-C, P2 input and digital reader

5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 11 under XOS 10

Dimensions: 173.06 x 78.37 x 8.7 mm

Price and availability

The Infinix Note 11S is now available for purchase in Thailand in three color options — blue, gray or green. Their suggested prices start from 6,999 Thai baht, that is, about R$ 1,175. For now, there is no release forecast for other countries.

The Infinix Note 11S is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.