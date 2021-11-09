Instagram may launch Onlyfans-style content subscription service

Inspired by the success of Twitch and Onlyfans, Instagram may be close to launching a subscription service for its app. The idea would be to offer creators the possibility of developing exclusive content only for those who pay for access, which would bring celebrities even closer to their followers.

Sensor Tower found a listing of alleged paid plans for social networking on Apple’s iOS webstore. The values ​​were listed as “in-app purchases” and identified as “Instagram Subscriptions”, with values ​​ranging from US$ 0.99 to US$ 4.99 — it is not yet possible to know what prices would be adjusted to the Brazilian market.

Instagram subscriptions may arrive soon (Image: Playback/App Store)

The rumor arose after the reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi found traces in the iOS app code with supposed values ​​that could be sold in the virtual store. The idea would be to create Fan Clubs to gather admirers and provide exclusive content, similar to what happens in Facebook and Twitter communities.

As time went by and new tests ran, the information leaker shared several new screenshots that show how developers evolved the feature to bring everything back to the current level. Now, among the plans would be the addition of a subscribers control panel, with a demonstration of the amount collected and the number of fans.

#Instagram continues to work on Fan Club subscriptions by adding the ability to start a Live video for your subscribers 👀 pic.twitter.com/DJieV1lmWE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 13, 2021

In practice, this would generate two types of content on Instagram: one open and general, one closed to payers. In both cases, the newness seems to affect both Feed and Stories, the two main resources of the network, although nothing prevents it also being expanded to Reels. Each subscriber would have a unique badge to show their support for that profile and could gain other perks at the creator’s discretion.

New ways to monetize

This addition is not exactly new, as Instagram boss Adam Mosseri himself had already mentioned his intention to explore subscriptions as a way to “facilitate a financial relationship between fan and creator”. The executive knows how much more profitable it is for a user to pay for content they admire than clicking an advertisement about something they are unlikely to buy.

#Instagram keeps working on the exclusive stories for fan clubs 👀 Here’s the section where you can manage your fan club name, subscribers and settings. pic.twitter.com/1FJDRRQmVg — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 12, 2021

What is surprising, in a way, are the variable costs of subscriptions, as until then, only the Instagram Badge, a kind of badge that granted access to certain resources, had been leaked. With this new model, Instagram seems to put aside Twitter Blue’s proposal to adopt an approach more aligned with OnlyFans.

It is worth remembering that the network has already made several additions aimed at generating financial resources directly on its platform, such as virtual stores, posts in collaboration with other profiles and payment for views on Reels.

This shift could transform the business model of one of the world’s largest social networks to reduce reliance on ads. Since the change to Apple’s privacy policies, introduced in iOS 14.5 from App Tracking Transparency (ATT), most social networks that rely on advertisements have taken a heavy hit to revenue. Facebook and Instagram, both belonging to Meta and highly linked to the advertising market, would have been the most affected in terms of volume.

Source: TechCrunch