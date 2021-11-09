Inter lineup: Daniel remains under observation and does not face Juventude | International

Still recovering from a crack in the rib, goalkeeper Daniel will continue as an embezzlement for Inter in this Wednesday’s match against Juventude. The 42 shirt undergoes daily evaluations, but will not be able to return to the team at Alfredo Jaconi.

There is a zeal with Daniel due to the seriousness of the injury. The medical department observes the bone consolidation, as well as the goalkeeper’s response over the days, whether he feels pain or not. Any restrictions you have on your movements already prohibit you from being on the field.

Despite the care, there is confidence that the goalkeeper is still available to Diego Aguirre in the final stretch of the Brasileirão. Daniel will continue the treatment until he feels comfortable playing.

Still without the holder of the position, Aguirre will bet again on Lomba. Before challenged by the negative record at Nacional, the shirt 12 was one of the protagonists of the victory by 1-0 at Gre-Nal. Not only did he leave without looking for the ball in the back of the net, he also shone on four occasions, with shots from Vanderson and Lucas Silva and headers from Ferreira and Diego Souza.

Daniel will not be Inter’s only casualty. Aguirre lost Renzo Saravia, who took the third yellow card, and Patrick, who was sent off after the end of the derby after provoking Grêmio, an act that started a general confusion on the lawn.

In Saravia’s position, Aguirre has Heitor and Gabriel Mercado for the sector. Judging by the derby, the Argentinian starts at an advantage. In Patrick’s place, Mauricio emerges as the main candidate.

The probable Inter has Marcelo Lomba; Gabriel Mercado (Hector), Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Mauricio; Yuri Alberto.

Taison also deserves attention. The colorado captain claimed dizziness during the derby and had to be replaced. There is a caution with the shirt 10 regarding wear. If it ends up being vetoed by the medical department, Gabriel Boschilia and Gustavo Maia will fight for the post.