Inter’s center forward participates in Gre-Nal, provokes Grêmio and takes a flight at dawn to help the under-20 team reach the final

Recovered from a chest injury, Matheus Cadorini lived an extremely intense weekend defending Inter’s shirt. First, on Saturday, he stayed in reserve as an option for Diego Aguirre in the 1-0 victory at Gre-Nal for the Brasileirão, and then, excited, he celebrated a lot with the crowd and was also caught holding one of the blue coffins on the field.

WIDESPREAD FIGHT IN GRENAL IN FULL! PROVOCATION, EXPULSIONS AND A LOT OF CONFUSION. There was everything after the final GreNal whistle. Patrick provoked Grêmio with two coffins in the club’s colors, and the tricolor players went for the top. In the end, Cortez and Patrick were expelled. pic.twitter.com/1YaX6Q4JyW — TNT Sports Brazil (@TNTSportsBR) November 7, 2021

After the game, the Colorado direction left Cadorini free to choose whether he would play or not, the next morning, the semifinal match of the Brasileirão U-20 away from home against Atlético-MG. The 19-year-old did not think twice, made a point of traveling and said his “yes” so that the club could arrange a flight to Belo Horizonte departing at 5:20 am in the morning.

“Given the decisive nature of the duel, the professionals agreed that the top scorer could play for the Granary, but only if he himself thought he was in a position to do so. Questioned by Bracks, Cadorini not only made himself available, but also showed a clear interest in helping Colorado in Minas Gerais. The presence, thus, was confirmed, and the logistical issues remained to be resolved”, reported Inter.

Against Galo, the youngsters of Inter won 1-0 in a goal against after Thauan Lara’s corner cross, guaranteeing themselves in the final against São Paulo. The dates will still be defined by the CBF.