Iris Rezende dies after more than three months in hospital | Goiás

Former governor of Goiás and former mayor of Goiânia, Iris Rezende died around midnight on Tuesday (8), after more than three months in hospital. At 87, he was trying to recover from a stroke he suffered in August in the capital.

The body will be veiled at the Palácio das Esmeraldas, from 8 am. The burial will take place at Santana Cemetery, in Goiânia, and is scheduled for 17:00.

The politician spent the last few weeks at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo (SP). Through a note sent, the press office informed that, last Saturday (6), he underwent intubation to treat a severe infection. Since then, his condition has deteriorated.

The politician was hospitalized on August 6 after experiencing severe headaches and, on the same day, underwent a surgical procedure to contain a head hemorrhage. The medical team accompanying him assessed that the operation was successful.

After the procedure, he was intubated. On August 10, he began to breathe spontaneously and recognized his daughters.

Six days later Iris left the ICU and was recovering in fourth. The Aug. 19 medical report indicated that he had “good neurological evolution” so far.

On the 21st of the same month, the politician had a seizure and cardiac arrhythmia and had to go back to the ICU and be intubated. He was extubated the following Monday and returned to his room two days later.

On the morning of August 31, the medical report informed him that he had returned to the Neurological Institute’s ICU. The justification was that the special unit had doctors for 24 hours and devices that would help monitor the politician’s blood pressure.

However, in the late afternoon, he was transferred to São Paulo.

Iris ended his political career in December 2020, after completing his fourth term as mayor of Goiânia. Since then, he has been dedicated to taking care of his farm and also the law firm.

The politician was born on December 22, 1933, in Cristianópolis, in the southeast region of Goiás. He graduated in law from the Federal University of Goiás (UFG).

Iris Rezende Machado began his political career in 1959, when he was elected councilor. At the time, the candidate with the highest number of votes and the youngest in the capital’s history, at 25 years old.

In 1962, he was elected state deputy and, in 1965, he assumed the Prefecture of Goiânia, but was removed by the military dictatorship before his term came to an end.

During the period he was out of administration, Iris Rezende set up a law firm. After the end of the military dictatorship, he was elected governor for two terms, from 1983 to 1986 and from 1991 to 1994.

Between the two administrations, he was Minister of Agriculture in the government of José Sarney (PMDB), from 1986 to 1990. In 1994, Iris was elected Senator of the Republic and, in the middle of his term, in 1997, took over the Ministry of Justice during one year, in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

