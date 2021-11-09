Iris Rezende, ex-governor of Goiás, dies at the age of 87

posted on 11/09/2021 06:41 / updated on 11/09/2021 10:40



(credit: Twitter/Reproduction)

Iris Rezende, former governor of Goiás and former minister, died at dawn this Tuesday. Iris was 87 years old and had been hospitalized since August in São Paulo due to a stroke. On Saturday (6/11), the politician’s condition worsened due to an infection and he did not resist, dying around 12:30 am on Tuesday.

His body will be veiled at the Palácio das Esmeraldas, in Goiânia. The burial will be at Santana Cemetery, also in the capital of Goiás, at 5 pm. The politician leaves his wife Iris Araújo Rezende and four children, Ana, Cristiano, Paula and Adriano.

In more than 40 years of public life, Iris Rezende was mayor of Goiânia for four terms (from 1966 to 1969, from 2005 to 2010 and 2016 to 2020), governor of Goiás (1983 to 1986 and 1991 to 1994), minister of Agriculture in the government of José Sarney and of Justice in that of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, state deputy and senator.

The governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, declared official mourning in the state, and, on social media, declared that Iris Rezende “left one of the greatest legacies of politics in Brazil. He left school, made many disciples and has a multitude of lovers who feel today , cry and their departure.”

The mayor of Goiânia, Rogério Cruz, decreed an optional point so that civil servants could say goodbye to the former governor. “The story of Iris Rezende is intertwined with the story of Goiânia, the city that welcomed him and raised him to one of the greatest political positions in Brazil, with an incisive defense of the development of the Midwest, the state of Goiás and the capital of Goiás. beautiful Goiânia owes a lot to Iris’ work,” he posted.

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, a colleague of Iris at the MDB, released a note of regret. “Brazil loses a politician who has always sought to be at the side of the most humble of people. Íris Rezende was an example for everyone. He marked his trajectory with great achievements, but mainly as an example of a public figure. The MDB, in particular, lost one of its members dearest cadres, but he will maintain his legacy as an honest politician, committed to popular causes and great administrative capacity. To the people of Goiás, family and friends, my sincere regret for the loss of this great Brazilian. May God console everyone,” he wrote.

The minister of the Secretariat of Government of the Presidency of the Republic, Flávia Arruda, said that she had the “privilege of living with Iris Rezende, with her passion for politics, for people and, in particular, for our Midwest. In conversations, projects and actions, Iris has always shown himself to be a public figure ahead of his time. Iris Rezende leaves us a legacy aimed at social transformation and, also, the realization of great works. To your family, especially Dona Iris, my sincere feelings. God comfort them.”

Paco Brito, deputy governor of the Federal District, also lamented the death. “Iris Rezende will be remembered as an exemplary pubic man. From the same political school as Henrique Santillo and Joaquim Roriz, Íris’ power to mobilize people, her ability to gather and make the best policy, are the marks she leaves in more than 50 years of public service. His death leaves a great void not only in Goiás, but in the Midwest and across the country. At this moment, I am in solidarity with the people of Goiás, family and friends, in the certainty that God will know how to console each one for the loss of this great Brazilian”.