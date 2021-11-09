Israel shivers with fear as she makes prophecy before seeing Joseph again; know what· TV news

In Genesis, Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will have a bad feeling. When breaking camp to settle in Egypt and reencounter Joseph (Juliano Laham), he will make a prophecy and will shiver with fear in the Bible novel by Record. The Hebrews will be made slaves by the Egyptians a few centuries later.

Petrônio Gontijo’s character will remember that Abraão (Zécarlos Machado) had problems with the pharaoh, who had kidnapped Sara (Adriana Garambone). “I’m not sure if I’m doing the right thing to go there”, will comment the veteran with Zilpa (Karina Barum).

In addition to the fear due to his grandfather’s previous experience, Israel will make a kind of prediction of the future, since his people will be enslaved in the land of Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) some time later. They will only be saved from prison by Moses (Guilherme Winter), from The Ten Commandments (2015). In this way, the station will make a bridge between the last chapter of the serial and the new “special edition” of the old story.

The father of the governor general of Egypt will fall asleep in a makeshift tent after offering sacrifices to the creator. He will have a dream with God (Flávio Galvão), who will reveal his will:

“Don’t be afraid. There I will make you a great nation. I will go to Egypt with you and I will certainly bring you back. It will be Joseph’s hand that will close your eyes.”

In a mixture of serenity and joy, the man will see the day dawn and will follow with his entourage to the place where he will find his favorite son. He will be accompanied by all of his offspring — his children and his grandchildren.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

