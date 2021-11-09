‘It was almost impossible to be alive’

The first doctor to arrive at the scene of the plane crash that killed the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people, Kleyton Carvalho realized that it would be difficult to find someone alive.

“Due to the situation I came across inside the aircraft, it was almost impossible for the victims to be alive. The aircraft was quite damaged, quite broken, there were belongings, suitcases on the victims. The place is very difficult to access, something that drew a lot of attention it was also the amount of fuel. Furthermore, during the operation, we didn’t know if the aircraft was going to fall over the waterfall or not, right? Samu’s technical director in an interview with Bandnews.

The health professional said that he first found producer Henrique Bahia lying on the floor and Marília next to the armchair, with various personal objects of the victims scattered on the floor. The deaths were attested while still inside the aircraft, but it was the team’s decision to make sure the information did not leak, so that family members were notified first.

“Our hope was to find them alive. I promptly checked everyone’s vital signs. Probably the cause of death was polytrauma. And it’s not known how it happened and what caused it. Only forensics and investigation will be able to detail us “, he stressed.

The doctor said he went through a shock when he realized that the plane belonged to the singer Marília Mendonça.

“When I got on the aircraft, it’s very difficult, very complicated. Not only because they’re familiar people, but they’re lives, right? Cut down by the accident. And I’m also an unconditional fan of Marília. When I realized that the plane was hers, that’s what it was a big shock for us.”

